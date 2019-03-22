Dharma Production head Karan Johar has yet again created a storm on the internet with his controversial actions. Be it his juicy interviews or his social media activities, he keeps on hogging headlines. This time too, he has created a buzz on the internet as he liked an abusive tweet about Shah Rukh Khan and people started bashing him. Here's how Karan Johar responded to all this!

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar keeps on hogging headlines for one thing or the other. Be it a Koffee With Karan controversy or his social media activities, the Bollywood biggie never misses a chance to top the news headlines. This time too, he has created a buzz on the internet as he liked an abusive tweet about Shah Rukh Khan and people started bashing him. Reports say Karan Johar likes these tweets that were directed to effect Shah Rukh Khan’s reputation and since then, Twitterati has been attacking him for the same. Even, a hashtag is trending on social media that says #ShameonKaranJohar.

Well, clarifying the issue, Karan Johar took to his official twitter account to tell fans that there is some technical problem going on with his twitter account. He said that there are some strange things happening from his account for example uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets. He said that the tweets liked by his account haven’t ever been read by him and that he would never acknowledge it either. Promising to sort this issue asap, he said requested fans to bear with him until then.

Here’s Karan Johar’s tweet!

Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2019

Apparently, the tweet that took the internet by a storm was comparing the box-office collection of Akshay Kumar’s starrer Kesari and Shah Rukh Khan’s project Zero. Pointing out their performances, the tweet called Shah Rukh Khan a B grade star and said that comparing him with Akshay would be an insult for Akshay Kumar.

Soon after this, the social media started shaming the filmmaker and some people even said that Karan Johar is a snake who planned negativity for Zero and now he has liked the negative tweet about it. The fans were furious at this activity and even called him a fake friend. Some fans even highlighted the fact that SRK helped Karan at his tough time and co-produced Student Of Thr Year when he was bankrupt. Not just this, the fans also demand his apologies on social media and said that he should say sorry to Shah Rukh Khan publically.

1 RT = 10 Slap for @karanjohar#ShameOnKaranJohar — R a h u l (@iamsrk_rahul) March 22, 2019

SRK was ready to take a bullet for him. Made his career and production house. Co-produced SOTY when he was Bankrupt. He was there to console him when had a fight with Kajol. But snake @karanjohar planned negativity for Zero and now liked negative tweet.#ShameOnKaranJohar — BRK. (@iamsrk_brk) March 22, 2019

