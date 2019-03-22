Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to defend Karan Johar after a social media fiasco started over 'liking'a tweet which praised Akshay Kumar's stardom over Shah Rukh Khan. In his most witty style, he wrote that Karan Johar is a technologically challenged person. A few hours back, Karan Johar asked his followers to bear the strange thing which is going on with his Twitter account due to some technical glitch.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan came to the rescue of Karan Johar soon after his clarification over an unintentionally liking a tweet praising Akshay Kumar’s stardom over Shah Rukh Khan. In his most hilarious way, he wrote that Karan Johar is technologically challenged but he has other good qualities like his taste in clothes. Similarly to his life, Twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes are natural and also he has fat fingers. He also advised everyone to stay easy and make love not war. Filmmaker Karan Johar drew a flak from the netizens for ‘liking’ a tweet hurting his good friend, Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom. To clarify the air around it, he immediately took to Twitter, in the tweet, he mentioned that he had a technical problem with his Twitter account due to which strange things have started occurring, from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets that he hadn’t even read. In the same tweet, he urged his followers to bear it, and apologised for the inconvenience caused. Also that, the problem will be sorted out soon. Soon after this,

Karan Johar apparently liked tweet where Akshay Kumar was more praised than Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom. This tweet didn’t go well with social media and led to a hashtag, #ShameOnKaranJohar. The hashtag started trending on Twitter SRK’s fas found it offensive. The hashtag was trending on the fifth position in India trends, with more than 22,000 tweets.

I hate clarifications on SM. @karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes!?Just like Life, twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes r natural….& also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make Lov not War…it’s more fun — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 22, 2019

Guys having a technical problem with my twitter account! Strange things are going on!from uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would NEVER even acknowledge! Please bear with me and I apologise for any inconvenience! Sorting it out asap! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2019

Aaj twitter pe thodi gadbad ho gayi but baaki sab #firstclass hai. 🙈 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 22, 2019

Recently, Kalank producer KJo slammed trolls for trolling his children, Yash and Roohi. However, the regular trolling hasn’t stopped the popular filmmaker from posting on social media.

Check out the trolling of netizens

' @iamsrk it's high time you should know that you have been keeping Snake on your Neck. This ungrateful @karanjohar can stoop low for money and fame. If he doesn't apologize publicly, we will trend day and night against him and fill his mention with abuses.#ShameOnKaranJohar pic.twitter.com/mSlJ0OKyvm — BRK. (@iamsrk_brk) March 22, 2019

The man who shows believe on you always and support you in starting of your carrer who once ready to take bullet for you and now you are disrespected that person only #ShameOnKaranJohar its really very shameful @karanjohar you should ask apology for this act pic.twitter.com/4VV5K7Vd1K — shilpi Rai (@shilpirai22) March 22, 2019

Amid the hullaballoo over the filmmaker’s tweets, KJo shared the new song titled First Class from his production, Kalank. The song was released today and is widely appreciated by the viewers. Helmed by Abhishek Varman, the film is slated to release on April 17 and is starred by Varun Dhawan Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha.

The song features Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit. In the video, the two can be seen dancing in the streets with several others. In the same video, Alia Bhatt is seen getting married to Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit opening the doors of her for haveli to watch Varun dancing with his friends.

