Shama Sikander's adorable photo in the lemon outfit on Eid is a must watch! Sikander is currently seen essaying the role of depressed woman in web series Ab Dil Ki Sunn starring Gaurav Chopra. The team of the show that goes on air on the official YouTube handle has recently released its 6th edition. Take a look at her beautiful photos and videos in the Indian outfit.

Ye Meri Life Hai actor Shama Sikander began her career in 2003. The hottie who has worked in Kaajjal, Man Mein Hai Vishwas, Seven, Baal Veer, Boogie Woogie, Jjhoom India, Jet Set Go and CID, took to her official Instagram account to wish her huge fan following Eid Mubarak. Her lemon suit with white footwear is a must watch photo. A similar photo was posted a month ago in which she wrote, “You’re a fighter. Look at everything you’ve overcome. Don’t give up now!” Take a look at her adorable photos and videos.

Shama Sikander is currently seen essaying a role of 56-year-old woman as well as a 21-year-old young girl in Ab Dil Ki Sunn. Helmed and written by Sam Khan, Ab Dil Ki Sunn has so far released the 6 chapters of the show on its official YouTube account. The web series stars Shama Sikander, Rizwan Sikander and Gaurav Chopra. Talking about love, Sikander in one of her post wrote, “Everyone says love hurts but that is not true. Loneliness hurts. Rejection hurts. Losing someone hurts. Envy hurts. Everyone gets these things confused with Love, but in reality, love is the only thing in this world that covers up all pain and makes someone feel wonderful again. Love is the only thing in this world that does not hurt.”

Undoubtedly, the beautiful B-Town lady looks adorable and hot in whatever she wears. From lehenga choli to suits, there is no way in which anybody can question her attractive beauty. Take a look at her beauty in the Indian outfit.

