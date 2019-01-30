Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty on Tuesday filed an FIR against 3 unidentified men who abused her and thrashed her driver after a road rage incident near Thane in Mumbai. Shamita was recently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. Shamita made her debut with Mohabbatein opposite Uday Chopra and then went on to work in notable films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai in 2002, Zeher in 2005, Bewafa in 2005 and Cash in 2007.

Bollywood actress and sister of Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty was abused and her driver attacked in a road rage incident on Tuesday near Thane in Mumbai. Reports suggest the occurred around 1:30 PM when a bike rammed into Shamita’s car. The biker accompanied by 2 others, who were riding pillion, then attacked Shamita’s driver, Darshan Sawant who stepped out to check the damage. The 3 men reportedly thrashed Sawant and verbally abused Shamita who was sitting inside the car.

Shamita filed an FIR against the 3 unidentified men and provided the details of the bike to the police. According to Rabodi Police Station official, an FIR under sections 279, 323, 504, 506, 427 and 34 of the Indian Penal code has been registered and the vehicle involved in the road rage has been identified.

Shamita was mired in a huge controversy in her initial days when a photographer clicked her objectionable photos in an event where she reached without wearing undergarments. It was one of the biggest wardrobe malfunction of that time.

The pictures went viral and the news made headlines for the next few days. As for her relationship status, Shamita is reported to have had an affair with Manoj Vajpayee. Other than him, the actress has also been linked with Harman Baweja and Aftab Shivdasani.

