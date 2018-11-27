Shamita Shetty photos: Mohabbatein actor, Shamita Shetty recently took to her Instagram handle, to share her recent traditional looks. In a few hours, the photo created a buzz on social media and gathered more than 50,000 likes. In the photo, Shamita looks beautiful, wearing a floral frill saree with a light embroidered blouse and a pretty pearl set.

Bollywood sensation Shamita Shetty, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her traditional photos

Shamita Shetty photos: Bollywood sensation Shamita Shetty, recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her traditional photos. In the picture, the diva is wearing a baby pink floral frill saree with an extravagant pearl set which seems like an icing on the cake. The hottie seems to wear a light embroidered blouse with the saree which is giving her look a lavish touch. With a subtle makeup, the actor is looking simply gorgeous.

The internet sensation has about 1.4 million followers which prove the mohabbatein actor to be the heartthrob of her fans. The diva did her Bollywood debut with the superhit – Mohabbatein along with the co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jugal Hansraj and Aishwarya Rai. The hottie has also featured in a couple of other movies– Cash, Bewafa, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai and Zeher. Shamita was also a contestant in the famous reality show Bigg Boss in 2009 but because of her sister Shilpa Shetty’s wedding, the diva had to come out of the show. Apart from acting, she is also an Interior designer and has done her training with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. She did her first solo project by designing Royalty, a club in Mumbai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More