Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are all set to begin with the shoot of their upcoming film Shamshera. Reportedly, Ranbir and Vaani will shoot in Ladakh for 10 days. It is an action-adventure film which will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020.

Shamshera: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are gearing up for their upcoming film Shamshera. It is an action-adventure film that also features Sanjay Dutt in a lead and will hit the silver screens on July 30, 2020. Recently, the lead stars of the film were snapped heading to Ladakh for the next shooting schedule of the film. As per the recent reports, both Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani will shoot for 10 days in Union Territory Ladakh with the entire team of the film.

Reports also revealed that since the makers wanted to make the film visually stunning, they decided to take forward the shoot in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the other details regarding the schedule has not been revealed yet. The director of the film Karan Malhotra personally wanted that the crucial and the important scenes of the film to shoot in Ladakh.

Reports reveal that huge sets will be made to recreate the complete era for Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Talking about the film, Ranbir Kapoor will feature in a double role. The film is set in the 1800s and is based on the life of Ranbir Kapoor’s character who will be a dacoit. Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor will play the role of a dancer opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Shamshera will be directed by Karan Malhotra and will be bankrolled by Rash Raj Films. On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with his lady love Alia Bhatt. It is a planned trilogy that will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Earlier, the film was supposed to hit the screens this December but due to additional work of VFX, the makers postponed the date to 2020.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will also appear opposite Ajay Devgn in filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s next project. The film is not titled yet, it will release on December 25, 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App