Actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor has taken internet by storm with her bubbly look. The celeb kid is active in the social media and has a large number of fans following. Shanaya Kapoor stuns with her style statement every time she appears to public. Witty enough to team her casual dresses with funky accessories, the gorgeous young lady has been hitting headlines since forever. The bright block patterned bikini photos of the star has done rounds on the internet.
The diva has already become a known face in the glamourous world as she flaunts her fashion statement. Shanaya’s sizzling picture proves that the fashionista is no less than any other celeb kid of Tinsel town. She was caught in several occasions dressed in striking dresses. The super stunning daughter of Sanjay Kapoor also masters the art of mirror selfie and is sure to give a tough competition to her cousin Sonam Kapoor, one of the leading fashionista known in the country.
Get a look at Sanjay Kapoor’s hot, sexy, and most beautiful Instagram pictures.
Shanaya Kapoor in a fluorescent bikini is from a house party looks hot
Shanaya Kapoor in a little glittery dress looks stunning
Shanaya Kapoor team her denim with a beautiful crop top
Shanaya Kapoor in a pink little dress stares on the camera
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her super sexy avatar
Shanaya Kapoor stuns in a black body-con outfit
Shanaya Kapoor in a transparent black dress is too hot to handle
Shanaya Kapoor relaxes under the scorching Sun
Shanaya Kapoor in a worn-out outfit strikes with her glamorous look
Shanaya Kapoor in a pair of denim shorts looks adorable