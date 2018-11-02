Shanaya Kapoor turns 19: Boney Kapoor and cousins Arjun Kapoor, Dhadak actress Jhanvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday were spotted at her 19th birthday midnight bash. see photos from her star-studded birthday inside.

Shanaya Kapoor turns 19: See photos and videos from her star-studded birthday bash

After Student of the year 2 actress Ananya Panday’s birthday, it is her best friend’s Shanaya Kapoor 19th birthday. While dad Sanjay Kapoor wished his baby happy birthday on Instagram, her uncle Boney Kapoor and cousins Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor were spotted at a midnight family bash that was organized for her 19th birthday. The starlet has usually been in the news during her cousin Sonam Kapoor’s wedding.

Sanjay Kapoor shared a status for his daughter and wrote Happy birthday Shanaya. Keep smiling always like this my love. Later on, he also posted a picture of Shanaya’s Starbucks-themed birthday cake and captioned it as My Starbucks baby.

Talking about the picture Shanaya wore an off-shoulder crop top and denim jeans as she celebrated with best friends Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor wore an army camouflaged green shirt and jeans whereas Khushi kept it simple with a sweatshirt and tight jeggings.

Shanaya Kapoor in an interview with a leading daily said she wants to follow her father Sanjay Kapoor’s footsteps and pursue acting as her career and is working towards her big Bollywood debut. Check out her picture here :

