Dancer, choreographer Shantanu Maheshwari, who also won Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, seems to enjoy his time at home. Though every actor is sharing different videos of cooking, gardening during their quarantine, Shantanu Maheshwari decided to educate his audience about the correct way of mopping the floor during these 21 days of lockdown. In the video, Shantanu is seen telling the correct posture of mopping the floor along with some guidelines.

With funny commentary and his special skills, no doubt Shantanu will completely lift your mood with this video. Not just Shantanu Maheshwari, recently, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif also shared a video sweeping the floor while her sister Isabelle was seen giving funny commentary. This won’t be wrong to say that all the celebrities are coming up with different ideas to spend their quarantine whether it is dancing or mopping the floor.

Apart from entertaining the audience, these actors are also taking up as their responsibilities to inform people how to keep themselves away from the virus by just not going outside the house. Further, following the guidelines given by PM Modi for 21 days complete lockdown, it has now become the need of the hour to practice social distancing.

Watch Shantanu Maheshwari’s hilarious video:

On the work front, choreographer Shantanu Maheshwari did his Television debut with Tv show Dil Dosti Dance in 2011. Post to which, he also appeared in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Bindass Nach, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Teri Galiya. Moreover, he also appeared in web series XXX and Medically Your, last year.

