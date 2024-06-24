Shaquille O'Neil Brutally Trolls Drake With An Edited Bikini Pic Amid Latter's Beef With Kendrick Lamar- See Here!

Former NBA champion Shaquille O’Neil is known for his hilarious takes on viral news and sticking to the same, the former basketball player took to his Instagram to brutally troll rapper Drake.

In one of his Instagram stories, Shaq posted an edited picture of Drake in a bikini. Well, that’s not it. In the morphed image, Shaq is seen sitting grabbing Drake’s buttocks. This picture comes amid the heated beef going on between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Also, Shaq used the Metro Boomin song BBL Drizzy to clearly show which side he was on. For the unversed, BBL Drizzy is a song which Boomin made as a diss track to Drake after the latter asked him to step away from the feud.

For those who are unaware, Metro Boomin’s track BBL Drizzy features Rick Ross’ claims that Drake got a butt lift by a Brazilian. Now, if you join the dots, Shaq cleverly used this in his Instagram story.

MUST READ: Taylor Swift Allegedly Takes A Dig At Kim Kardashian With A Fiery Speech, Debuts Diss Song’s Live Performance

Drake while trying to call out Metro Boomin on Push Ups sang, “Metro shut your hoe a** up and make some drums.”

Shaquille O’Neil recently attended Kendrick Lamar’s one-night show in Los Angeles called “The Pop Out: Ken and Friends,” which also saw several well-known figures in attendance.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, James Harden and Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Clippers, and DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls were some of the top basketball players spotted at the Kendrick’s Pop Out show.

Speaking of the feud between Drake and Kendrick, Shaq in a recent interview suggested, “If they were smart, they would WWE it out,” also adding, “Like, ‘Hey, I’m gon’ say something, you say something, then we gonna come out do a show, boom boom and major pay-per-view.”

ALSO READ: Is Salman Khan Returning To Race 4 Despite Being Massively Trolled For Race 3? Here’s What We Know

Show Full Article