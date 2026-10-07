Sharad Kelkar Birthday Special: The Actor Who Couldn’t Deliver His Dialogues On Day 1 Later Became Baahubali’s Voice

Today, Sharad Kelkar is known for a voice that can command a scene even when he is nowhere on screen. But his journey to becoming one of India’s most recognisable voice actors began with a setback that could easily have ended his acting ambitions before they started.

In 2003, when Kelkar landed his first television project, he struggled to deliver his dialogues because of his stammer. The director reportedly gave him 30–40 takes before deciding to replace him. Years later, the same actor would lend his voice to Prabhas’ Baahubali, turning a difficulty he once struggled with into one of his biggest professional strengths.

What Happened To Sharad Kelkar On His First Day Of Shooting?

Kelkar has spoken candidly about the incident several times. After spending around two-and-a-half to three years trying to find work in the entertainment industry, he finally landed his first show in 2003. But when he faced the camera, his speech became a problem. Kelkar recalled that the director kept giving him takes because he was unable to deliver the dialogue properly. Eventually, the production decided to replace him.

The experience left him feeling helpless, but it also became a turning point.

Kelkar later explained that he had struggled with stammering from childhood, particularly when he became excited or angry. He has also recalled being mocked for the way he spoke.

How Did Sharad Kelkar Turn His Stammer Into His Strength?

Kelkar did not treat the problem as something he simply had to live with. In a February 2026 interview, he said he eventually realised that he had no choice but to work on his speech if he wanted to continue acting.

He has said it took him almost eight months just to understand the cause of the problem before he began working on fixing it. His approach involved consciously working on his breathing and speech.

The transformation was gradual. Television roles in shows such as Saat Phere and Uttaran eventually established him as an actor, while his deep voice became an increasingly recognisable part of his screen presence.

But the biggest twist in his story was still to come.

How Did Sharad Kelkar Become The Hindi Voice Of Baahubali?

When SS Rajamouli was looking for the Hindi voice for Prabhas’ character in Baahubali, Kelkar was chosen after meeting the filmmaker.

Kelkar has recalled that Rajamouli observed his personality, mannerisms and overall presence before deciding that his voice suited Prabhas’ character. The actor has also been clear that he does not see his work as simply translating or dubbing lines. He calls it “voice acting”, saying he approaches a dubbing session like an acting performance.

The decision proved significant. Kelkar’s Hindi voice became closely associated with Baahubali for audiences across India, even though Prabhas was the actor physically portraying the character.

In 2024, Kelkar reflected on the irony of that journey, describing himself as a small-town boy who once had a stammer and eventually became the voice of Baahubali. He said he had never imagined that his voice would receive so much love.

Did Sharad Kelkar Voice Baahubali Again?

Yes. Kelkar returned as the Hindi voice of Baahubali for the animated series Baahubali: Crown of Blood, released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2024.

The return was significant for him because he was once again voicing the character without relying on Prabhas’ physical performance as a reference. Kelkar said the experience felt like a “homecoming” and that the same Hindi dubbing cast from the films returned for the animated series.

He has also lent his voice to Prabhas in other projects, including Adipurush, while his voice-acting credits extend to several Hollywood films released in Hindi.

From Rejection To Recognition: Why Sharad Kelkar’s Story Stands Out

Kelkar’s birthday story is not simply about an actor who became successful. It is about how the weakness that once cost him his first television role eventually became part of his professional identity.

Today, his baritone is one of his most recognisable assets. But behind that voice is a story of years spent understanding his speech, working on it and refusing to let an early rejection define his career.

And that makes the Baahubali connection more than a piece of trivia: the actor who once struggled to get through a dialogue eventually became the voice behind one of Indian cinema’s most iconic characters.