Raj has debuted as an extra at the age of 16 with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Kuchh Kuchh Hota Hai’s song Koi Mil Gaya. It was his first gig but it has made an everlasting impression on Raj and people’s minds. This was Raj’s first time working with the King Khan of Bollywood

We all have seen dreams about our future, about our plans but the inspiration to fulfil them increases when the achievement stories like Raj Surani’s come forward. From an extra to Bollywood’s most successful dance coordinator then the director of Octopus Entertainment studio and now a producer. Quite an interesting journey, isn’t it? But how did he achieve it? Let’s get to know about his interesting journey and his encounter experience with the King Khan.

Raj has debuted as an extra at the age of 16 with Shah Rukh Khan’s film Kuchh Kuchh Hota Hai’s song Koi Mil Gaya. It was his first gig but it has made an everlasting impression on Raj and people’s minds. This was Raj’s first time working with the King Khan of Bollywood. Glamour world fascinated Raj and the fascination soon turned into passion. Raj took a rigorous training from Raju Khan and became a dancer to earn more money. It led to giving Raj more and more varied yet big opportunities.

After Koi Mil Gaya Raj has danced on many songs with SRK as a dancer like Maahi Ve, Om Shanti Om, Kaal, Main Hoon Na and many more. Raj finds it a learning yet fulfilling experience. While talking about SRK Raj says – “I have never seen SRK lose his temper on set. He keeps learning the steps till he gets it right. He’s well-spoken and never shouts. My first and last gig as a dancer was with him. You can see me next to SRK in title song of Om Shanti Om. SRK means energy.”

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan Raj Surani has worked with many A lister celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Khanna, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham and many more . Soon He became the successful dance coordinator and soon started his own studio named Octopus Entertainment and earned the respect he always deserved. He and His dance studio work very hard for dancer’s community. His experience in the industry is very big.

Raj Surani is soon going to launch his first project as a producer but the details are yet to be revealed.