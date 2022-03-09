Sharma Ji Namkeen starring late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is all set to release on Amazon Prime on March 31.

Sharma Ji Namkeen starring late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is all set to release on Amazon Prime on March 31. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the movie is the last featuring of Rishi Kapoor which is going to premiere on Amazon Prime, announced in a statement on Wednesday.

“Sharmaji Namkeen” explores themes of self-realization and discovery through the story of a recently retired man who discovers his passion for cooking after joining a raucous women’s kitty group. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film in association with Honey Trehan and Abhishek Chaubey of MacGuffin Pictures. Speaking about the film, Producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said that Sharma Ji Namkeen is a slice-of-life story about a man on a quest to find meaning in life. He added that the movie is a tribute to his dazzling stardom and charisma.

RISHI KAPOOR'S FINAL FILM ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO… #SharmajiNamkeen – #RishiKapoor's final film – premieres 31 March 2022 on #AmazonPrimeVideo… Since some portions of #RishiKapoor were pending, #PareshRawal has completed the remainder of the film *in the same role*. pic.twitter.com/y4COycbbtL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2022

Juhi Chawal, who extensively worked with the late actor in the 1990s, shared a post on social media, “Aa rahe hai Sharmaji, hamare life me lagane tadka.”