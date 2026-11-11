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Home > Entertainment News > Sharmila Tagore Converted To Islam Before Marrying Tiger Pataudi In 1968; Daughter Saba Reveals Why Her Grandmother Wouldn’t Accept The Marriage Otherwise

Sharmila Tagore Converted To Islam Before Marrying Tiger Pataudi In 1968; Daughter Saba Reveals Why Her Grandmother Wouldn’t Accept The Marriage Otherwise

Saba Ali Khan Pataudi has explained why her mother Sharmila Tagore converted to Islam before her 1968 marriage to Tiger Pataudi, and how the family lived afterwards.

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (Image: X)
Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 11:37 IST

Sharmila Tagore converted to Islam before marrying Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger Pataudi in 1968 because his mother would not have allowed the marriage otherwise, their daughter Saba Ali Khan Pataudi has said. In a conversation with interviewer Siddharth Kannan, Saba also described conversion as a necessity at the time.

Sharmila took the name Ayesha. She and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married on December 27, 1968, and the union attracted public attention at the time.

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Why Did Sharmila Tagore Convert To Islam Before Marrying Tiger Pataudi?

Saba put it plainly. “In those days, conversion was necessary. The children are legitimate because of conversion, which legalised things. It was a necessity and not something one could consider if or not to do,” she said.

On her paternal grandmother, Sajida Sultan, she was just as direct. “My grandmother (Mansoor’s mother) would surely not have allowed it in any other way,” Saba said. Saba was speaking about her own family. Her remarks do not establish a general legal requirement for interfaith marriages in India.

Did Sharmila Tagore Change Her Name After Converting?

She adopted the name Ayesha, which Mansoor said on Simi Garewal’s show that he had suggested. Professionally, though, she remained Sharmila Tagore. Saba said her mother was never asked to change her name on her passport or other official documents.

The career carried on. Neither Mansoor nor his family placed restrictions on her acting, Saba said. “It didn’t take away from her personality or her profession,” she said, adding that her father was liberal in his outlook.

What Did Sharmila Tagore Say About Her Conversion?

Sharmila addressed the subject herself on Simi Garewal’s show. “It wasn’t easy nor was it very difficult. It had to be faced and understood. You couldn’t be very flippant about it,” she said. She had not been particularly religious earlier, she added, but came to understand both Hinduism and Islam better afterwards.

Did Sharmila Tagore And Tiger Pataudi Face Opposition Before The Wedding?

By Sharmila’s account, yes. She told journalist Barkha Dutt that her parents in Kolkata received telegrams warning that “bullets shall speak”. Mansoor’s family was receiving threats too and was worried. The ceremony and reception, she said, went off without any untoward incident. The marriage lasted more than four decades, until Mansoor’s death in 2011.

How Did Sharmila Tagore And Tiger Pataudi Raise Their Children?

Religion was not imposed on them, Saba said. The household celebrated Holi, Diwali and Eid. Saba follows Islam, and she said each child was free to choose. “We were always allowed to follow our own path by both our parents,” she said.

Sharmila and Mansoor have three children: Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba. Saif and Soha became actors. Saba went into jewellery design.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir Kapoor’s Film Crosses Rs 800 Crore Worldwide, Here’s How Each Language Performed

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Sharmila Tagore Converted To Islam Before Marrying Tiger Pataudi In 1968; Daughter Saba Reveals Why Her Grandmother Wouldn’t Accept The Marriage Otherwise
Tags: Bollywood newsentertainment newsSaba Ali Khan PataudiSaif Ali KhanSharmila TagoreSOHA ALI KHANTiger Pataudi

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Sharmila Tagore Converted To Islam Before Marrying Tiger Pataudi In 1968; Daughter Saba Reveals Why Her Grandmother Wouldn’t Accept The Marriage Otherwise

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Sharmila Tagore Converted To Islam Before Marrying Tiger Pataudi In 1968; Daughter Saba Reveals Why Her Grandmother Wouldn’t Accept The Marriage Otherwise

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Sharmila Tagore Converted To Islam Before Marrying Tiger Pataudi In 1968; Daughter Saba Reveals Why Her Grandmother Wouldn’t Accept The Marriage Otherwise
Sharmila Tagore Converted To Islam Before Marrying Tiger Pataudi In 1968; Daughter Saba Reveals Why Her Grandmother Wouldn’t Accept The Marriage Otherwise
Sharmila Tagore Converted To Islam Before Marrying Tiger Pataudi In 1968; Daughter Saba Reveals Why Her Grandmother Wouldn’t Accept The Marriage Otherwise
Sharmila Tagore Converted To Islam Before Marrying Tiger Pataudi In 1968; Daughter Saba Reveals Why Her Grandmother Wouldn’t Accept The Marriage Otherwise
Sharmila Tagore Converted To Islam Before Marrying Tiger Pataudi In 1968; Daughter Saba Reveals Why Her Grandmother Wouldn’t Accept The Marriage Otherwise

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