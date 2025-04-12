Sharmila Tagore’s Health Journey: Insights Into Stage 0 Lung Cancer And Its Implications

In Sharmila Tagore’s cancer case, early detection was the game changer. Her story serves as both a cautionary tale and a reminder of the power of proactive health checks.

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore was recently diagnosed with Stage Zero lung cancer, a revelation made by her daughter Soha Ali Khan. Luckily, the cancer was caught in its earliest, non-invasive stage—before it had the chance to misbehave. Doctors swiftly removed the rogue cells, and no chemotherapy was needed. It was a close call, but one that ended in triumph. Now back to her daily routine, Tagore’s recovery is a powerful reminder of the importance of timely health screenings. Early detection didn’t just save her life—it let her return to living it fully, with grace, strength, and her signature poise.

What is Stage Zero Lung Cancer?

“This means that the cancer is limited to the lining of the lungs and has not breached the protective barrier, what we call the basal membrane, that separates different cell and tissue types. At this stage, the cancer is non-invasive, so there is a high chance of recovery,” says Dr Sajjan Rajpurohit, Senior Director, Medical Oncology at BLK-Max Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi.

Stage Zero lung cancer, also referred to as non-small cell lung cancer, is the earliest stage at which the disease can be detected. The standard treatment involves a lobectomy—surgical removal of one of the affected lobes of the lung. These can include the right upper, middle, or lower lobe, or the left upper or lower lobe. After removal, the remaining lung tissue expands to compensate for the lost part.

Diagnosis Often Comes By Chance

Stage Zero lung cancer is often asymptomatic, making it extremely difficult to diagnose. Only 1 to 2 per cent of lung cancer cases are caught at this early stage.

“Among the elderly, the detection happens quite by accident when they come in to get themselves tested for other respiratory disorders or COPD (Chronic Pulmonary Lung Disease),” says Dr Rajpurohit.

Rarely, there may be blood in sputum, but the condition is typically not accompanied by common symptoms such as persistent cough, breathlessness or chest pain. “If you have them, they are because of conditions like pneumonia or asthma,” he adds.

Interestingly, the pandemic aided in early detection. “During COVID, we could detect some cases of Stage Zero lung cancer because every affected senior citizen was getting a detailed work-up done,” he says.

Treatment Options That Skip Chemotherapy

After a lobectomy, additional therapies might be used. These include photodynamic therapy, which combines light and a light-sensitive drug to destroy cancer cells, laser therapy, which targets tumors with focused light beams, and brachytherapy, a localized form of radiation therapy.

Chemotherapy or targeted therapies are not required at this stage. Most patients return to full physical activity post-surgery without any limitations.

Relapse And Risk Of Future Cancers

However, the story doesn’t end with surgery. Stage Zero lung cancer has a relapse rate of 10 to 15 per cent. “It can also be a risk factor for developing another kind of primary cancer,” Dr Rajpurohit warns. “So a person may be more likely to develop a new, unrelated cancer in a lung or any part of the body.”

Regular monitoring of lung health is therefore non-negotiable.

Prevention Is Still The Best Cure

The key to staying ahead of lung cancer? “Quit smoking. Protect yourself from environmental pollutants that might increase your risk of lung cancer (including those at work). Have a balanced diet and never miss exercise,” Dr Rajpurohit advises.

In Sharmila Tagore’s case, early detection was the game changer. Her story serves as both a cautionary tale and a reminder of the power of proactive health checks.

