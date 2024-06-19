Sharmin Segal on Rumoured Rift With Aditi Rao Hydari: She's One of the People….

Sharmin Segaal recently received flak for her underwhelming performance in ‘Heeramandi’, directed by celebrated filmmaker and her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She also ran into controversy when she called Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays her sister in the series, a “schoolgirl” Additionally, the grapevine suggested that he did not get along too well with her more seasoned co-star. Sharmin has now reacted to these allegations.

Sharmin Segal Opens Up On Her Equation With Aditi Rao Hydari

Sharmin Segal, who ruffled a few feathers when she called Aditi Rao Hydari a “schoolgirl” has clarified that is on good terms with the ‘Padmavat’ star. The actor said that her comment was taken out of context and added that she made it as part of a “roast”.

“Aditi looks out for me. I look out for her… she’s one of the people who most actively called me, checked in, and ensured I was okay throughout this month (amid trolling). I love her. It’s a complete misrepresentation of my equation with Aditi. I only have respect for her,” she told India Today.

She went on add that she finds it “unfair” when people judge her without even knowing her. Sharmin played Alamzeb, an aspiring potess, in the series. Aditi, on the other hand, played the innocent yet Bibbojaan in the Netflix show.

Sharmin Segal’s Journey So Far

Sharmin began her career as an Assistant Director on the sets of ‘Mary Kom’, which featured Priyanka Chopra in the lead. She then worked on ‘Bajjirao Mastani’ in the same capacity. Sharmin eventually made her big screen debut with the Meezaan Jafri-led ‘Malaal’. . She then appeared in the horror-comedy ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’, co-starring Pratik Gandhi. ‘Heeramandi’ marked her web debut. The series centres on the lives of courtesans in pre-Independence The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Fardeen Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, ‘Partner’ actor Jason Shah, and Richa Chadha.

Heeramandi, which features eight episodes, is available to stream on Netflix.

