Sharon Stone Discusses Health Struggles, Film Industry Changes, and Upcoming Art Show in Rome

Actor Sharon Stone recently spoke about her health battles, concerns for her country’s future, and the evolving film industry at the Taormina Film Festival, where she received the Golden Cariddi Lifetime Award.

Stone reflected on the evolution of the film industry and her iconic 1992 film Basic Instinct, directed by Paul Verhoeven and written by Joe Eszterhas. The film starred Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Wayne Knight.

“The world has changed dynamically since 1992. When I made Basic Instinct, it seemed like a scandal,” Stone said. “The studios have changed dramatically. They’ve moved from making a variety of films to producing these gigantic $100 million and $200 million movies. When I was making these beautiful films 30 years ago, they would cost $50-60 million at most. Now, streamers are taking over our business. And I don’t think that’s a terrible thing. We’re coming back to making smaller and more relevant films.”

She continued, “I just have to say now that women are writing, producing, and are more involved in filmmaking. Films are less about men writing fantasies about women and actors portraying those fantasies. Critics are no longer just evaluating if we fulfill the male fantasy; it’s more about whether we are fulfilling the human condition.”

Stone also shared the impact of a nine-day brain bleed that disrupted her career and nearly cost her life. Her recovery included writing a book titled The Beauty of Living Twice and a commitment to “making a daily decision to change your reality.”

Art has played a significant role in her recovery and self-expression. “I’ve always felt that I was a 360-degree artist,” Stone said, dressed in an Antonio Marras creation. “I am a writer and painter. I’m an actor. I wish I could sing. I am a good dancer. I started painting when I was a child. My Aunt Vaughn, from whom I got my middle name, had two master’s degrees: one in painting and one in literature. Growing up was very rich with painting and literature, and I was very lucky for that. I studied various forms of art at university, including painting, sculpting, oil, watercolor, acrylic, and jewelry making.”

“When I moved to New York, I was painting while modeling and trying to act. However, acting took over, and I didn’t have time to paint. When Covid happened, I began painting all the time. It was wonderful because I could afford to buy canvases thanks to my acting career.”

“I’m thrilled to announce that the Municipality of Rome has offered me a one-woman show at the Richard Meier Museum in mid-November. It’s the most exciting thing that has happened to me as a painter. I’m so excited I could cry, but I won’t because I don’t have time—I’m painting like a crazy person,” she added.

Sharon Stone is a distinguished recipient of several awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award nomination.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Also Read: Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Publishes Newspaper Ad To Announce She Is Dropping Brad Pitt’s Name)