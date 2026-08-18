LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi Amid Trolling Over Student Protests; Says ‘Paid Trolls’ Are Targeting Her

Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi Amid Trolling Over Student Protests; Says ‘Paid Trolls’ Are Targeting Her

Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of daughter Sonakshi Sinha after she faced online criticism for backing student protests. The veteran actor also left the door open on whether she could enter politics in the future.

Shatrughan Sinha-Sonakshi Sinha (Photo:X)
Shatrughan Sinha-Sonakshi Sinha (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 17:50 IST

Sonakshi Sinha’s decision to speak publicly in support of student protests has once again brought the actor into the middle of a political conversation. Now, her father and Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha has defended her against the criticism and addressed speculation about whether she could eventually enter politics. In an interview with ABP News, Shatrughan was asked about the criticism Sonakshi received after supporting the student-led protest in Delhi. Some users had questioned why she had spoken about the Delhi movement but had allegedly remained silent on protests in Jharkhand.

Shatrughan rejected that criticism, pointing out that Sonakshi had also spoken in support of students in Jharkhand. She shared an Instagram Story earlier this month expressing concern over students protesting alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations.

You Might Be Interested In

‘Trolling Against Sonakshi Is Manufactured’

The veteran actor was particularly outspoken about the online backlash against his daughter. He alleged that the trolling was being driven by paid accounts and claimed that the BJP IT cell was behind what he described as a coordinated campaign. “Many people who troll her… are paid trolls,” Shatrughan said, according to the interview, adding that Sonakshi was strong enough not to be affected by such criticism. His allegation could not be independently verified.

The comments come after Sonakshi repeatedly used her social media platforms to express solidarity with student protesters. In July, she also criticised the treatment of protesters at a CJP-led demonstration in Delhi and voiced support for activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Will Sonakshi Sinha Join Politics?

Shatrughan was also asked whether Sonakshi might follow him into politics. Rather than ruling it out, he said he could not predict what his daughter would eventually decide.

Interestingly, Sonakshi has previously indicated that she does not see politics as her natural calling, describing herself as a creative person rather than someone inclined towards politics.

For now, Sonakshi remains focused on her acting career. But with her increasingly vocal position on student issues and public affairs, speculation about a possible political future is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi Amid Trolling Over Student Protests; Says ‘Paid Trolls’ Are Targeting Her
Tags: shatrughan-sinhasonakshi sinha

RELATED News

Preeti Jhangiani Birthday Special: From Mohabbatein To Taawdo, Revisiting The Roles That Defined Her Career

Ranvir Shorey Birthday Special: From VJ To One Of Bollywood’s Most Reliable Supporting Actors; Revisiting His Best Performances

Is Gulzar Hindu, Muslim Or Sikh? Legendary Poet’s Real Name, Religious Background And Pakistan Connection Explained

Was Aamir Khan’s Nephew Imran Khan Taking A Dig At BJP? Actor Says, ‘No Politician Is The Country’

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Finally Happening? Zoya Akhtar Confirms Work On Sequel 15 Years Later

LATEST NEWS

La Liga 2026-27: Atletico Madrid To Bench Julian Alvarez For Opening Game Amid Transfer Standoff

iPhone, Bikes Behind Kerala Murder? 13-Year-Old Girl, 3 Friends Planned Grandfather’s Killing

Al Nassr vs Al Diriyah King’s Cup 2026: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play? Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Wedknott announces acquisition of Aurezia Events, expands into wedding planning

Premier League 2026/27: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues, All 20 Teams, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

Use of Lethal Injection For Execution? Here’s What Supreme Court Says on Alternative Method

Pakistan SC Orders Transfer of Ex-PM Imran Khan to Hospital: Is His Condition Critical?

Novak Djokovic Retirement Update: 24-Time Grand Slam Champion Reveals LA Olympics 2028 Farewell Plan

Ajit Agarkar Net Worth 2026: How Much Does Team India’s Chief Selector Earn From BCCI? ₹3 Crore Salary REVEALED

86 teams deployed for relief and rescue in flood-affected areas; NDRF, SDRF and PAC on the frontline

Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi Amid Trolling Over Student Protests; Says ‘Paid Trolls’ Are Targeting Her

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi Amid Trolling Over Student Protests; Says ‘Paid Trolls’ Are Targeting Her

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi Amid Trolling Over Student Protests; Says ‘Paid Trolls’ Are Targeting Her
Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi Amid Trolling Over Student Protests; Says ‘Paid Trolls’ Are Targeting Her
Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi Amid Trolling Over Student Protests; Says ‘Paid Trolls’ Are Targeting Her
Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi Amid Trolling Over Student Protests; Says ‘Paid Trolls’ Are Targeting Her

QUICK LINKS