Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi Amid Trolling Over Student Protests; Says ‘Paid Trolls’ Are Targeting Her

Sonakshi Sinha’s decision to speak publicly in support of student protests has once again brought the actor into the middle of a political conversation. Now, her father and Trinamool Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha has defended her against the criticism and addressed speculation about whether she could eventually enter politics. In an interview with ABP News, Shatrughan was asked about the criticism Sonakshi received after supporting the student-led protest in Delhi. Some users had questioned why she had spoken about the Delhi movement but had allegedly remained silent on protests in Jharkhand.

Shatrughan rejected that criticism, pointing out that Sonakshi had also spoken in support of students in Jharkhand. She shared an Instagram Story earlier this month expressing concern over students protesting alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations.

‘Trolling Against Sonakshi Is Manufactured’

The veteran actor was particularly outspoken about the online backlash against his daughter. He alleged that the trolling was being driven by paid accounts and claimed that the BJP IT cell was behind what he described as a coordinated campaign. “Many people who troll her… are paid trolls,” Shatrughan said, according to the interview, adding that Sonakshi was strong enough not to be affected by such criticism. His allegation could not be independently verified.

The comments come after Sonakshi repeatedly used her social media platforms to express solidarity with student protesters. In July, she also criticised the treatment of protesters at a CJP-led demonstration in Delhi and voiced support for activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Will Sonakshi Sinha Join Politics?

Shatrughan was also asked whether Sonakshi might follow him into politics. Rather than ruling it out, he said he could not predict what his daughter would eventually decide.

Interestingly, Sonakshi has previously indicated that she does not see politics as her natural calling, describing herself as a creative person rather than someone inclined towards politics.

For now, Sonakshi remains focused on her acting career. But with her increasingly vocal position on student issues and public affairs, speculation about a possible political future is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.