‘She Calls Me Peddi Now’: Ram Charan Shares Adorable Story About Daughter Klin Kaara

Ram Charan Peddi: The globally popular film star Ram Charan is now enjoying huge success after the stupendous commercial success of his sports movie Peddi. Produced by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie has been raking in money like no other and has already established its supremacy as the biggest grosser of the year in Telugu films. But while addressing an event for celebrating his success in Hyderabad, he made a funny but amusing disclosure regarding his personal relationship with his three-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara.

In an event addressed by the actor in the presence of his father, the renowned Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan made everyone laugh to their fullest when he disclosed that his little one has started using a new name for him. The movie character of Peddi has left such an impression on everyone that his own daughter has not been able to resist the urge of joining the fun bandwagon.

How Klin Kaara Ditched ‘Nanna’ For ‘Peddi’

Ram Charan has been vocal about his daughter calling him as “Nanna” until the movie released. The release of the movie completely transformed the whole story in the Mega family.

“My little girl, Klin Kaara, used to call me Nanna until the release of the film. But now, all she says is ‘Ey Peddi!’ Despite my warning to her that she should not call her dad in such a way, she comes up with the compromise of calling me ‘Peddi Nanna’. And thus, she too has forgotten my real name,” said the actor with a chuckle. Chiranjeevi who was on stage couldn’t help but smile with pride hearing this lovely incident about his family.

Ram Charan Reacts To The Post-Release Backlash

Despite Peddi becoming an astounding commercial success by earning more than ₹332 crore worldwide, the entire ride has not been easy. After the release of the movie, it received several negative reviews over the depiction of the leading lady character played by Janhvi Kapoor. However, the creators have adopted a very progressive approach towards audience feedback as they have immediately withdrawn the controversial parts and released the movie again with about five minutes of new footage.

Placing Peddi In The Hands Of The Audience

Looking back at the initial backlash and the eventual success at the box office, Ram Charan has replied in style and made a comparison between his father’s all-time hit.

“Remember an all-time great dialogue from the movie ‘Tagore.’ Telugu people will never take anyone that easily, but once they do, they’ll love them until their last breath. The same way, whatever anyone said and however the reviews came, this movie really doesn’t belong to us anymore it belongs solely to the people.” The actor has thanked the reviewers in mainstream and independent media platforms for bringing out the strengths of the movie.

A Massive Career Resurgence For Ram Charan

Peddi’s triumph commercially and critically is a landmark event in Ram Charan’s career. It came at a time when the actor was desperately needing a big hit in the box office to recover from the flops that followed after Game Changer by director Shankar and Acharya directed by Koratala Siva.

With the help of an equally impressive background score done by none other than the renowned AR Rahman and an ensemble of actors in Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani, the actor is well-equipped for further success on screen as he is about to join hands with one of the best filmmakers of today, Sukumar, who has made movies like Pushpa and Rangasthalam.

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