‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce With Samantha

Actor Naga Chaitanya has finally addressed his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, calling it a well-thought-out mutual decision. The actor shared that while they have moved on in their respective lives, they continue to hold immense respect for each other.

Speaking on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, Chaitanya emphasized that their separation was a personal choice, urging fans and media to respect their privacy. He stated, “We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision and we respect each other. We are moving on in our lives in our own way. What more explanation is needed, I don’t understand. I’m hoping the audience and media will respect that.”

Despite their request for privacy, Chaitanya acknowledged that their divorce became a widely discussed topic. He added, “Unfortunately, it is a headline. It became a topic or gossip. It became entertainment.”

The actor also reflected on how his past shaped his approach to relationships. Coming from a broken family himself, Chaitanya admitted that he carefully weighed the repercussions before making the decision to part ways. He said, “Whatever the decision was, it was very conscious, made after much thought, and with a lot of respect for the other person. I’m saying this because it’s a very sensitive topic for me. I come from a broken family, so I know what the experience is like. I will think 1000 times before breaking a relationship because I know the repercussions.”

Chaitanya further revealed that he has now found love again and is happy in his life. He stated, “I’ve moved on with so much grace. She has moved on with so much grace. We are leading our own lives. I have found love again. I am so happy, and we have so much respect for each other.”

Addressing the constant scrutiny surrounding their relationship, he urged the audience to maintain a positive perspective, adding, “It’s not like it’s only happening in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal?”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who tied the knot in 2017, announced their separation in 2021. The actor is now married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.