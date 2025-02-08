Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce With Samantha

Naga Chaitanya has spoken about his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, calling it a mutual decision made with deep respect for each other.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce With Samantha


Actor Naga Chaitanya has finally addressed his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, calling it a well-thought-out mutual decision. The actor shared that while they have moved on in their respective lives, they continue to hold immense respect for each other.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, Chaitanya emphasized that their separation was a personal choice, urging fans and media to respect their privacy. He stated, “We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision and we respect each other. We are moving on in our lives in our own way. What more explanation is needed, I don’t understand. I’m hoping the audience and media will respect that.”

Despite their request for privacy, Chaitanya acknowledged that their divorce became a widely discussed topic. He added, “Unfortunately, it is a headline. It became a topic or gossip. It became entertainment.”

The actor also reflected on how his past shaped his approach to relationships. Coming from a broken family himself, Chaitanya admitted that he carefully weighed the repercussions before making the decision to part ways. He said, “Whatever the decision was, it was very conscious, made after much thought, and with a lot of respect for the other person. I’m saying this because it’s a very sensitive topic for me. I come from a broken family, so I know what the experience is like. I will think 1000 times before breaking a relationship because I know the repercussions.”

Chaitanya further revealed that he has now found love again and is happy in his life. He stated, “I’ve moved on with so much grace. She has moved on with so much grace. We are leading our own lives. I have found love again. I am so happy, and we have so much respect for each other.”

Addressing the constant scrutiny surrounding their relationship, he urged the audience to maintain a positive perspective, adding, “It’s not like it’s only happening in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal?”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who tied the knot in 2017, announced their separation in 2021. The actor is now married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

Filed under

divorce naga chaitanya samantha

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Can PlayStation Network Outage Affect Your PS Systems At Home? Find Out

Can PlayStation Network Outage Affect Your PS Systems At Home? Find Out

Trump’s Executive Order On Transgender Athletes Faces International Backlash

Trump’s Executive Order On Transgender Athletes Faces International Backlash

‘Those Who Looted Will Have to Return It’: PM Modi Assures Action in First Assembly Session

‘Those Who Looted Will Have to Return It’: PM Modi Assures Action in First Assembly...

Yogi Adityanath Hails BJP’s Victory In Delhi And Milkipur, Slams Opposition

Yogi Adityanath Hails BJP’s Victory In Delhi And Milkipur, Slams Opposition

‘Delhi Has Never Disappointed Me’: PM Modi Celebrates Landmark Win In Delhi Assembly Elections

‘Delhi Has Never Disappointed Me’: PM Modi Celebrates Landmark Win In Delhi Assembly Elections

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Kendrick Lamar Teases Storytelling Theme For Historic Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox