Recently, Warina Hussain took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her latest song opposite Badshah. The song has been crooned by rapper-lyricist Badshah and directed by Arvindr Khaira. The dance moves have been choreographed by Sahaj and Shreoshi. The song in a span of just a day has garnered 11 million views and the comments section is flooded with appreciations from all over the country for this party anthem.

She Move It Like song: Warina Hussain sexy moves on Badshah's latest track crosses 11 million views in a day

She Move It Like song: Bollywood’s budding actress Warina Hussain made her acting debut this year with Love Yatri opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The ever so gorgeous Warina Hussain was seen shaking her leg to BAdhsha’s latest song She Move It Like. The song is shot across a desert in Rajasthan and opens to a funky upbeat tune. Undoubtedly the song is going to be the party anthem of this year!

The Punjabi singer Badshah yet again has come up with an amazing song She Move It Like. Some of the other songs of the Rapper are DJ Waley Babu, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Mercy, Kar Gayi Chull and Saturday Saturday among others. Take a look at some of the snapshots from the song here:

