‘She Smelt Awkward’: Kanye West Responds To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Filed By Former Assistant

Kanye West has broken his silence over a lawsuit filed by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, who has accused him of sexual harassment and wrongful termination. In a series of social media posts, the rapper denied the allegations in his signature controversial style.

According to court documents reviewed by The Mirror US, Pisciotta alleges that West, 47, sent her inappropriate messages implying he wanted to have sex with her while she was employed as his assistant in 2021. She also claims that he performed a sex act while speaking with her over the phone.

West Denies Accusations

In response to the allegations, West took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to refute the claims. In a series of posts, he wrote, “YOU KNOW WHY I NEVER F—– LAUREN PISCIOTTA CAUSE SHE SMELLT AKWARD,” making a derogatory remark about her.

He then offered Pisciotta “one piece of advice,” telling her to “freeze your eggs.”

West followed up with another post, stating, “FOR ANYONE WHO WVER WANTS TO TRY TO EXTORT ME YOU WILL EUN OUT OF MONEY BEFORE I DO.” He also referred to himself as “the bad guy” and expressed frustration over repeated accusations, writing, “I DONT GO ONE YEAR WITHOUT SOMEBODY TRYING THIS S— WHERE THE F— IS LAUREN PISCIOTTA NOW.”

Court Proceedings Against Kanye West Underway

A Motion for Order hearing is scheduled to take place today in relation to the lawsuit. West is not expected to appear in court.

Before working for West, Pisciotta was an OnlyFans model, reportedly earning around $1 million per year from her adult content. In June 2021, she was recruited by West to serve as Chief of Staff at multiple ventures he operated. In addition to administrative duties, she also contributed to some of his musical projects.

However, court documents claim that about a year after hiring her, West attempted to persuade Pisciotta to adopt a more religious lifestyle. Allegedly, he asked her to delete her OnlyFans account and offered her $1 million per year in exchange for doing so. She reportedly agreed to this request.

Claims of Inappropriate Conduct by Kanye West

Pisciotta alleges that after agreeing to delete her OnlyFans account, West began sending her explicit messages in which he discussed wanting to cheat on his then-wife, Kim Kardashian. She also claims he sent her sexual videos and images, including explicit content of himself with other women. Additionally, the lawsuit states that West asked her if she could hear him performing a sex act during a phone call.

