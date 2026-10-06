‘She Was Ready’: Baseer Ali Opens Up On Ex-Girlfriend’s Decision To Convert; Here’s Why He Stepped Back

Bigg Boss 19 fame Baseer Ali has opened up about a past relationship that eventually ran into questions of religion, family, and personal responsibility. The Splitsvilla and Roadies alum revealed that his then-girlfriend, who was from a non-Muslim background, was willing to embrace Islam for their relationship.

But Baseer did not want her to convert for him. According to the reality star, his concern went beyond the decision itself. He worried about whether he would be responsible if she accepted Islam but later did not follow its practices.

Why did Baseer Ali’s girlfriend want to convert to Islam?

During a conversation with Hina Kumawat, Baseer recalled being in a relationship with a non-Muslim woman he had grown very fond of. As their relationship grew more serious, they eventually discussed their different religious backgrounds. Baseer said the conversation reached a point where his girlfriend told him she was willing to accept Islam for their relationship. The decision, according to him, was something she was prepared to make herself.

Instead of immediately accepting her decision, Baseer asked her to think about her parents, who had raised her. He also questioned whether she was genuinely prepared for such a major change.

What made Baseer Ali step back from the relationship?

Baseer’s bigger concern was what would happen after a conversion. He explained that he felt a personal responsibility if his partner embraced Islam but did not subsequently follow its religious practices. According to Baseer, he worried about a situation where she might accept Islam but later not offer namaz or follow Islamic rules. He believed that he could then feel accountable for the sins associated with those actions.

That thought ultimately made him reconsider the relationship. Recalling his response to her, Baseer said, “Nahi-nahi madam, main ye responsibility nahi le raha.”

Did Baseer Ali and his ex-girlfriend remain on good terms?

Baseer said the relationship eventually ended, but not because of bitterness between the two. He revealed that they continue to share a cordial equation even after their breakup.

For Baseer, the issue was less about whether he cared for her and more about whether he was willing to take responsibility for a decision as significant as changing someone’s religion.

What did Baseer Ali say about religion and relationships?

Baseer’s account highlights the difficult intersection of relationships, religious beliefs and family expectations. While his former girlfriend was reportedly willing to convert, he ultimately chose not to take the relationship forward because he was uncomfortable with the responsibility he associated with that decision.

The revelation also offers a different perspective on interfaith relationships in the public eye. In Baseer’s telling, the relationship did not end because the feelings disappeared, but because the religious implications became a question neither of them could simply overlook.