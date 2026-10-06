LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘She Was Ready’: Baseer Ali Opens Up On Ex-Girlfriend’s Decision To Convert; Here’s Why He Stepped Back

‘She Was Ready’: Baseer Ali Opens Up On Ex-Girlfriend’s Decision To Convert; Here’s Why He Stepped Back

The Splitsvilla and Roadies alum, Baseer Ali, revealed that his then-girlfriend, who was from a non-Muslim background, was willing to embrace Islam for their relationship. But...

Basir Ali
Basir Ali

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 09:17 IST

Bigg Boss 19 fame Baseer Ali has opened up about a past relationship that eventually ran into questions of religion, family, and personal responsibility. The Splitsvilla and Roadies alum revealed that his then-girlfriend, who was from a non-Muslim background, was willing to embrace Islam for their relationship.

But Baseer did not want her to convert for him. According to the reality star, his concern went beyond the decision itself. He worried about whether he would be responsible if she accepted Islam but later did not follow its practices.

You Might Be Interested In

Why did Baseer Ali’s girlfriend want to convert to Islam?

During a conversation with Hina Kumawat, Baseer recalled being in a relationship with a non-Muslim woman he had grown very fond of. As their relationship grew more serious, they eventually discussed their different religious backgrounds. Baseer said the conversation reached a point where his girlfriend told him she was willing to accept Islam for their relationship. The decision, according to him, was something she was prepared to make herself.

Instead of immediately accepting her decision, Baseer asked her to think about her parents, who had raised her. He also questioned whether she was genuinely prepared for such a major change.

What made Baseer Ali step back from the relationship?

Baseer’s bigger concern was what would happen after a conversion. He explained that he felt a personal responsibility if his partner embraced Islam but did not subsequently follow its religious practices. According to Baseer, he worried about a situation where she might accept Islam but later not offer namaz or follow Islamic rules. He believed that he could then feel accountable for the sins associated with those actions.

That thought ultimately made him reconsider the relationship. Recalling his response to her, Baseer said, “Nahi-nahi madam, main ye responsibility nahi le raha.”

Did Baseer Ali and his ex-girlfriend remain on good terms?

Baseer said the relationship eventually ended, but not because of bitterness between the two. He revealed that they continue to share a cordial equation even after their breakup.

For Baseer, the issue was less about whether he cared for her and more about whether he was willing to take responsibility for a decision as significant as changing someone’s religion.

What did Baseer Ali say about religion and relationships?

Baseer’s account highlights the difficult intersection of relationships, religious beliefs and family expectations. While his former girlfriend was reportedly willing to convert, he ultimately chose not to take the relationship forward because he was uncomfortable with the responsibility he associated with that decision.

The revelation also offers a different perspective on interfaith relationships in the public eye. In Baseer’s telling, the relationship did not end because the feelings disappeared, but because the religious implications became a question neither of them could simply overlook.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘She Was Ready’: Baseer Ali Opens Up On Ex-Girlfriend’s Decision To Convert; Here’s Why He Stepped Back
Tags: Baseer AliBigg Boss 19celebrity relationshipshome-hero-pos-6Splitsvilla

RELATED News

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn’s Finale Inches Closer To Rs 200 Crore, Needs Rs 43 Crore More To Beat Drishyam 2

Black Clover Season 2 Release Schedule: When Is Episode 2 Coming Out? Where To Watch New Episodes

Why Drishyam 3 Needed More Than 100 Drafts: The Impossible Challenge Of Ending Vijay Salgaonkar’s Story

‘Your Place Is In Jail…’: Supreme Court Slams Rajpal Yadav In Cheque Bounce Case

Did You Know? Aishwarya Rai Was Supposed To Star In 5 Shah Rukh Khan Films, But None Happened — Here’s Why

LATEST NEWS

Caught On CCTV: 7-Member Thief Gang Steals 400 Pieces Of Jewellery From CaratLane In Hyderabad; Film-Like Robbery Sees Rs 2 Crore Worth Of Jewellery Gone

Husband Butchers Sleeping Wife With Sickle Over Domestic Dispute, Flees After Leaving Her Dead At Home In Lalitpur: How Crime Unfolded

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka Preview: Check Head-to-Head Record, Winner Prediction, Japan Open 2026 Live Streaming Details And More

Virat Kohli Has 15 Hundreds To Chase: Can The ODI Legend Catch Sachin Tendulkar Before 2027 World Cup?

Caught On Cam | ‘Learn Hindi Or Leave’: Language Fight Erupts At Zomato Warehouse In Bengaluru; Hindi-Speaking In-Charge Screams At Kannada-Speaking Workers

Prisons DIG Allegedly Had Physical Relations With Life-Term Convict’s Wife, Released Prisoner On Forged SC Order – Now Arrested, What Happened?

Ravi Shastri Speaks Out On Imran Khan’s Jail Treatment: ‘No One Treats A Human Being Like That’

WWE RAW Results and Highlights (October 5): Roman Reigns Returns, LA Knight Sends MITB Warning, Triple Threat Title Match Confirmed

‘She Was Ready’: Baseer Ali Opens Up On Ex-Girlfriend’s Decision To Convert; Here’s Why He Stepped Back

Wife Abandoned At Chauraha Over Dowry Car Demand, Husband Remarried After Triple Talaq – Aligarh Woman Accuses Him Of Affair With Transgender

‘She Was Ready’: Baseer Ali Opens Up On Ex-Girlfriend’s Decision To Convert; Here’s Why He Stepped Back

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘She Was Ready’: Baseer Ali Opens Up On Ex-Girlfriend’s Decision To Convert; Here’s Why He Stepped Back

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘She Was Ready’: Baseer Ali Opens Up On Ex-Girlfriend’s Decision To Convert; Here’s Why He Stepped Back
‘She Was Ready’: Baseer Ali Opens Up On Ex-Girlfriend’s Decision To Convert; Here’s Why He Stepped Back
‘She Was Ready’: Baseer Ali Opens Up On Ex-Girlfriend’s Decision To Convert; Here’s Why He Stepped Back
‘She Was Ready’: Baseer Ali Opens Up On Ex-Girlfriend’s Decision To Convert; Here’s Why He Stepped Back
‘She Was Ready’: Baseer Ali Opens Up On Ex-Girlfriend’s Decision To Convert; Here’s Why He Stepped Back

QUICK LINKS