The untimely death of legendary actress Sridevi has left the entire film industry in the moment of shock and grief. Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 in Dubai, where she was attending Mohit Marwah’s wedding. For most of us, it is still hard to expect the fact that the actress has actually died. The actress was found dead in her hotel’s room. Sridevi was survived by husband Boney Kapoor, and daughters Janhvi and Khushi. The family has left for Dubai to fulfil all the legal formalities to bring the body back home. As per the spokesperson of Boney Kapoor, her body will be flown tomorrow as there was a delay in her autopsy.

Sridevi had a remarkable career. She started entertaining people since she was four years old. With some great movie titles on her name, Sridevi has won a lot of hearts too. The queen of hearts left everyone stunned in the early morning after the news of her death surfaced. The actress was talented and maintained to mesmerise her fans with her beauty and acting skills. Her eyes can do all the talking even she won’t utter a word. Her fans were waiting for her upcoming movies, but unfortunately, it is not possible now. Sridevi’s life was full of challenges, and she maintained to overcome every hurdle that came her way. She was bold and stunning and she left no stone unturned to mark her presence in the Bollywood industry. To know her better, here is the list of some unknown facts, that will make you understand the reason why she was called the queen of Hindi Cinema:

It is always hard to get the fame when it comes to Bollywood. After making her mark in the various regional language cinemas, the actress stepped in the Hindi film industry. At that time, she could not speak in Hindi. It was the year 1989 when she dubbed her first dialogues for the movie Chandni.

She was a strong lady, both mentally and physically. In a song from the movie Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, she wore a golden dress weighed over 25 kg and she gracefully carried the outfit. The fact doesn’t end here! The shooting for the song went on for 15 years and she never looked tired wearing that dress.

Besides the silver screen, the actress has also appeared in the TV series ‘Malini Iyer’, judged a TV show ‘Kaboom’ as well as appeared in numerous print and TV ads. She is also on the Board of Directors of the Asian Academy of Film & Television.

Sridevi was not the director’s first choice for two of her films which made her a star. Jaya Prada was considered for Nagina (1986), while Rekha was supposed to do Chandni (1989). In the 1980s, Jaya Prada and Sridevi were fierce rivals. They were of a similar age, from the south and considered contenders for the coveted number one slot in Hindi cinema.

She always remained committed towards her job and that is another reason that she gained such huge success. She lost her father during the shooting of Yash Chopra’s Lamhe (1991) in London. She flew home for the last rites and returned to work to shoot a comedy sequence with co-star Anupam Kher.

