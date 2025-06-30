Live Tv
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42

Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42

Shefali Jariwala, the "Kaanta Laga" fame actress, tragically passed away at 42, shocking the industry. Reports suggest a sudden blood pressure drop, not food poisoning. She collapsed post-puja fasting. Postmortem pending, with police treating it as an accidental death.

Shefali Jariwala

June 30, 2025 14:45:23 IST

The news about Shefali Jariwala, yes, the “Kaanta Laga” star, passing away at just 42, has shocked the entertainment industry.

The postmortem will be revealed in a couple of days, so that’ll clear things up. Cops already checked the CCTV and stated it wasn’t food poisoning. 

How did Shefali Jariwala die? 

But here’s where it gets weird. Cops at Amboli are saying, maybe it was a sudden blood pressure crash. The doctor told them that’s what they’re thinking right now. Nothing official, but that’s the word on the street.

Now, the police have already grilled about ten people—husband, parents, house help, the whole crew. Turns out, there was a Satyanarayan puja at her place that Friday, and Shefali was fasting for it.

Didn’t touch any food till like, 3pm. Her folks live in the same building and left half an hour after the prayers wrapped up.

Shefali Jariwala collapsed in front of her husband

Later on, she finally ate something—leftovers from the fridge, according to her chef. Fast forward to 10:30 pm, and she just collapsed, right in front of her husband, family, and staff. Her husband tried to get her to the hospital ASAP, but she didn’t make it. Didn’t even get admitted. 

Cops poked around her place and found boxes of anti-ageing, vitamin, and “skin glow” pills. She’d been self-medicating for ages. Family isn’t pointing fingers or anything—no complaints filed.

As per reports, police registered it as an accidental death, brought in the forensics team, all that. Gotta tick all the boxes with the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita rules.

Honestly, the whole thing’s just sad and confusing. Way too young. And until the postmortem’s out, everyone’s left guessing.

