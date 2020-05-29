Shefali Jariwala said that Mumbai airport, which is one of the busiest airports in the world, has never looked so deserted before. She added that maybe it is the new normal.

The past few days amid coronavirus lockdown have been particularly difficult for Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Kaanta Laga fame Shefali Jariwala. On May 25, Shefali’s father-in-law suffered a heart attack and they had to rush to Ghaziabad from Mumbai. Fortunately, domestic flight operations resumed by then and she along with her husband Parag Tyagi could reach on time for their father’s last rites. In a recent interview with a news portal, Shefali Jariwala has opened up about how the events unfolded.

Shefali Jariwala revealed that it was an extremely stressful time but they managed to get one flight out of Mumbai on 26th and make it in time for her father in law’s last rites. The ritual were performed in the presence of just immediate family members to ensure everyone’s safety amid coronavirus pandemic. However, Parag’s elder brother couldn’t make it to the last rites of his father because he is currently in Australia and the international flights have not resumed.

Earlier, Shefali Jariwala had shared her experience of travelling from Mumbai to Ghaziabad. She wrote that Mumbai airport, which is considered as one of the busiest airports in the world, has never looked so deserted before.

Calling it a saddening travel experience, Shefali said that there were no hugs, no kisses, no enthusiasm, only fear. Praying to God that everyone becomes normal, she wondered if this is the new normal.

