Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Entertainment > Shefali Jariwala: Is There Any Foul Play In The Kaanta Lagaa Girl’s Death ? Here’s What The Cops Have Said

Shefali Jariwala: Is There Any Foul Play In The Kaanta Lagaa Girl’s Death ? Here’s What The Cops Have Said

Shefali Jariwala’s sudden death is likely due to medical reasons, possibly linked to an anti-ageing injection taken while fasting. Police found no foul play and await postmortem and lab results. The 42-year-old star was known for “Kaanta Laga” and Bigg Boss 13.

Shefali Jariwala
Shefali Jariwala

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 16:53:27 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The situation with Shefali Jariwala is just heartbreaking. According to reports, it appears her sudden death has more to do with medical complications. 

Latest reports reveal Shefali had been on these anti-ageing treatments for a while. On June 27, even though she was fasting for a religious reason at home, she still went ahead with her monthly injection.

How did Shefali Jariwala die? 

Not long after, sometime between 10 and 11 at night, her health took a nosedive—her body started trembling and she blacked out. She was rushed to the hospital, but by the time she got there, it was too late. The doctors couldn’t save her.

Shefali was at home with her husband, Parag Tyagi, her mom, and a few others when it happened. The cops have already grabbed a bunch of medicines from the house—anti-ageing shots, vitamins, stuff for gastric issues. They’ve spoken to eight people so far, from family and staff to doctors.

For now, there’s nothing to suggest foul play or any sort of family drama. Police are just waiting on the postmortem and lab results from all the meds to get a clear answer about what happened.

Shefali, who people still remember from “Kaanta Laga” and “Bigg Boss 13,” was only 42. Her death has stunned everyone—fans, colleagues, and celebrities. 

Shefali Jariwala’s husband’s heartbreaking goodbye

June 27th in Mumbai just turned everything upside down. Her last rites? Gut-wrenching. Parag Tyagi, her husband, just couldn’t hold it together—he broke down right there. 

The crowd was packed with names you’d recognise: Sunidhi Chauhan, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra. People showed up, not just for the cameras, but because she actually meant something to them.

Harry Anand, the music director who worked with her on that legendary track, called her this bright, lively person, always lighting up the room. It’s just wild how one moment someone’s here, and the next, you’re left with just memories. Life doesn’t give warnings, does it?

ALSO READ: Shefali Jariwala Death: Why Are Women In Their 40s At Higher Risk Of Heart Attacks?

Tags: Bollywoodlatest entertainment newsshefali jariwalashefali jariwala ageshefali jariwala death cause
Advertisement

More News

Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru
From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave
India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Reveals Why Washington Sundar Was Chosen Over Kuldeep Yadav
Who Is Anil Menon? NASA Astronaut Set For First Space Mission To ISS In 2026
Sikkim: Congress Spokesperson’s ‘Neighbouring Country’ Remark Triggers Backlash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?