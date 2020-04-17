Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala reveals that she will be really happy if Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill get married.

This won’t be wrong to say that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were the main highlights of Bigg Boss 13 towards the end. From Shehnaaz Gill pampering Sidharth, to the angry young man teasing the Punjabi doll, both of them won millions of hearts with their sweet love and mushy romance and became fans favorite in no time. Even after the show has got over and it has eben two months but the love for Sidnaaz by their fans remains as it is.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal over a live conversation, Katta Laga actress Shefali Jariwala opened up about Sidnaaz bond and chemistry and said that though, she didn’t see any romantic chord between them, she will still be very happy to see Sidharth Shukla nad Shehnaaz Gill tying the knots with each other.

Talking about Shefali Jariwala and Sidharth Shukla’s bond, though both of them dated each other in the past but during the show both of them were seen rediscovering their friendship which was very sweet. Revealing on their equations, Shefali revealed that though there was a time when both of them fought before he entered the secret room but later everything got sorted when he returned back.

Revealing about her quarantine time, Shefali revealed that she is doing all the things which otherwise she doesn’t get time to do. From reading novels, watching movies, painting to doing a lot of intense workout at home, she is enjoying staying at home with her husband Parag Tyagi.

