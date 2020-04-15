Shefali Jariwala opens up about her Bigg Boss days and her bond with Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in her latest interaction. Read here—

Though, Bigg Boss 13 has ended, the controversies around the contestants of the show are still garnering attention. Recently, while interacting with Shefali Jariwala, the hottie revealed that she misses Bigg Boss days and even today, she is in contact with everyone and in fact all of them have a Bigg Boss 13 Whatsapp group for sharing jokes and greeting each other. She added that now none of them have any insecurities as the game is over and they only share good memories with each other and share each other’s work.

Revealing about her bond with Asim Riaz, Shefali revealed that everything is great between them and she was very happy to see him in Mere Angne Mein as the song had same directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, who also helmed Shefali’s most popular song Kaanta Laga. She said that now it is very difficult to work with the same set of directors and Asim Riaz is very lucky to grab such an opportunity. Revealing about her bond with both Himanshi and Asim, Shefali said that Himanshi was like a glue between both of them.

Talking about lockdown, she revealed that the current scenario is similar to her Bigg Boss days as all the contestants were locked inside a house but the only difference is there all of them were in front of cameras with strangers but now they are with their closed ones.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai expresses her gratitude towards Salman Khan, says he is like a guardian angel for her

Revealing about adopting a baby, Shefali Jariwala said that she was really impressed to see Sunny Leone’s decision of adopting a girl child. She added that Parag is a very supportive husband and he has always been on her side when it comes to taking such decisions. She also said that there are a lot of children who need a home and when she is in that position, why can’t she give a child all these amenities.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App