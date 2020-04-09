Recently Shefali Jariwala shared a picture with her husband Parag Tyagi, in which Parag's one hand is on Shefali's tummy. The duo is having a big smile on their face. Read the full article to know more.

Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi have been married for a long time, which is why their fans keep asking about Shefali’s pregnancy and many at times it has happened that there are speculations of her pregnancy. One such incident happened when the diva posted up a picture with her husband Parag Tyagi in which he has kept his hand on Shefali’s tummy with a big smile on his face.After the star shared this picture on her Instagram account, the post was flooded with comments.

Her fans and followers spammed the picture with likes and comments. All the comments were about asking for her pregnancy. As soon as Jariwala read the comments she was quick enough to reply to the comments before any such speculation takes place. She responded to each comment personally, she simply wrote in the comment that she is not pregnant, she just over ate. She said that she ate more than she should have.

Some little time back, Shefali expressed that the duo wants to adopt a girl child. She said that from the moment she understood the meaning of adoption which was when she was around 10 or 11 years old, she always wanted to adopt a girl child. She even added that it becomes difficult to adopt when you can have your own children. She even elaborated on her plans and said that there is pressure on her from society, family and friends but Parag and Shefali have decided to adopt a girl and even the process of adoption is ongoing.

