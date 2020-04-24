Though, it has been more than two months since the time Bigg Boss 13 got wrapped and Television actor Sidharth Shukla was declared as the winner on February 15 with Asim Riaz as the first runner up but the buzz around the show doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Some days back, Shefali Jariwala while interacting with a media portal revealed that in order to stay connected with each other, they made a Bigg Boss 13 Watsapp group.

Shefali also revealed they often exchange greeting and funny clips and support each other’s work through the group. Moreover, all of them also exchange views on video calling. Now, recently, Shefali Jariwala also revealed the members of the group and its admin. As per reports, Shefali revealed that Asim Riaz is not a member of the group.

Stating the reason why Asim Riaz is not in the group, she said that Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau is the admin of the group so it is possible that he might not have added him or it can also be reverse that Asim Riaz didn’t want to be a part of the group.

Also Read: Lockdown: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares a hilarious video of her quarantine life, watch

Currently, Asim Riaz is focussing on his own body by pumping more muscles and working out at home. After the show, Asim Riaz has appeared in two hit music videos—Mere Agne Me with Jacqueline Fernandes and Kalla Sohna with Punjabi diva Himanshi Khurana. Moreover, there are also reports that Asim might also work with Salman Khan, however, nothing is confirmed.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App