One of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss delivered an action-packed season this year, which not only kept the audience hooked for four months but also managed to top the TRP charts week after week. Upon its completion, the makers of the show announced that the die-hard fans of Bigg Boss 13 need not be disappointed as two star contestants of this season- Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to come up with a matrimonial show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, in which they will be on a look out for their respective life partners.

While Mujhse Shaadi Karoge started with a lot of promise, the excitement around the show soon fizzled out and it had to be taken off air before its designated time period due to dismal ratings and lack of audience’s interest. After the show’s wrap, Shehnaaz Gill has now called her decision to do Mujhse Shaadi Karoge a big mistake.

In a recent interaction with a news portal, Shehnaaz Gill said that she took a wrong decision by signing Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The actress feels she shouldn’t have done that. She expressed that there was a lot going on in her life and she decided to sign the contract without thinking too much. She was also new to the concept so she did not get into too many details. However, she later realised that the show did not make her happy and she personally couldn’t establish a connection with the male participants.

When asked if her family was against her decision to do Mujhse Shaadi Karoge show, she responded that everyone was disappointed with her decision. Moreover, she was upset with herself for saying yes and realised that it was a big mistake. On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill recently starred in a music video titled Bhula Dunga with Sidharth Shukla, which is now topping the charts.

