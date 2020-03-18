Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge had to unwillingly call off the show. However, the finale was shoot yesterday and here's whom Shehnaaz Gill choose for her life:

The colors Television reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will go off air amid the Covid-19 outbreak. However, the makers sent all the contestants home fearing the ongoing conditions. But not only this, the team of the show shot a quick finale of the show to bring it to the end.

The finale was shot yesterday when both the actors Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra were asked to choose their respective partners. However, what happens next will totally disappoint the viewers who were waiting to see who would the actors choose among all the participants.

When asked to choose a partner, Shehnaaz will prefer to walk out of the swayamvar rather than picking up her partner. While Shehnaaz was on the stage and the audience was waiting for her to announce her better-half’s name, she quoted that she would not be choosing anyone from the participants because she loves Sidharth Shukla and no one can take his place in her life.

Undoubtedly, Shehnaaz broke the participant’s heart who had been trying to win her since from the beginning of the show. Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are the most talked duo of Bigg Boss 13. While fans were completely in love with their chemistry and were missing them since the Salman Khan hosted show went off the air, the duo will be seen again on-screen in a music video. The song will be sung by Darshan Rawal and it titles Bhula Dunga.

While another Bigg Boss 13 Jodi will be setting the television screens on fire with their music video, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz. The duo is currently taking the Internet by storms with their hotness. Their upcoming music video titles Kalla Sohna Nai, sung by Neha Kakkar which will be releasing tomorrow.

