Popularity and fame often comes with a cost and Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s family are on the receiving end of it. Earlier this week, a lawsuit was filed against Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh for raping a 40-year woman in his car at gunpoint. Ever since then, the fans of Bigg Boss 13 are deep state of shock. In a recent interview with a Punjabi news channel, Santosh Singh has finally shared his side of the story and alleged that the claims are made to just to defame him and his family.

Santokh Singh said that the woman is trying to malign his public image by filing a fraud rape case. She demands money to take back the FIR and clear someone’s name. He has met the woman three to four times and she used to address him as brother. He also mentioned the name of a man named Lucky, who had a heated argument with the lady in question. Post the fight, Lucky came to stay with Santosh Singh for a few days.

When the woman approached Santokh Singh about Lucky’s whereabouts, he refused to give any information. Just a day after that, the lady filed an FIR against him. Santokh Singh also said that the CCTV footage of the area outside his house is proof that he has not done anything.

Earlier on Thursday, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha had opened up about the rape allegations against their father. Speaking to a news daily, Shehbaz said that a case has been filed but all of these are false allegations and an attempt to defame their father. They are all disturbed right now but nothing will happen because the woman is lying and they have enough proof to prove their innocence.

