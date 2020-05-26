Bigg Boss 13 turned the tables for Punjabi singer and actress Shehnaaz Gill. Ever since her entry on the show, Shehnaaz managed to impress not only Salman Khan but also audiences with her chirpy attitude and outgoing personality. As a result of her impressive stint, she managed to become the second runner up, bagged Mujhse Shaadi Karoge right after Bigg Boss 13 and has already done two music videos titled Keh Gayi Sorry alongside Jassie Gill and Bhula Dunga alongside Sidharth Shukla. However, Shehnaaz Gill fears that all of this might be rather short lived as people would forget her when a new season of Bigg Boss comes.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Shehnaaz Gill said that people might forget her when the new season of Bigg Boss comes because the craze is short lived. Therefore, she wants to work. If people find her talented, they would give her work. If she likes it, she will do it. Money does not matter to her. At the end of the day, it is the good work that counts.

She added that people might think that Shehnaaz can only act crazy and do Gidda but she wants people to see other facets of her. She can do much more and play different kinds of roles. She wants to try everything so that people know that she is multi-talented and there is much beyond her that they saw in Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read: Salman Khan keeps his promise, releases a new song Bhai Bhai for his fans on Eid

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt remembers father Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary, pens down emotional message

When she is not working, Shehnaaz Gill entertains her fans with hilarious TikTok videos, which have become the talk of the town amid lockdown. Take a look-

Also Read: Rana Daggubati opens up on his ex-girlfriends reaction on his Roka ceremony, says everyone was shocked at first and later expressed joy

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App