Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill sets the Internet on fire by flaunting her hot dance moves on Tareefan song, Watch here

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill was among the most entertaining contestants inside the house. From her talent of garnering attention, flaunting her desi Punjabi style to performing each task with her honesty, no doubt Shehnaaz Gill made a huge fan base for herself during the show. Moreover, Shehnaaz Gill also won hearts with her innocent side and became the most talked-about celebrity in the industry. Anyone who has watched the 13th season of Bigg Boss might be knowing that Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif needs no introduction.

Every morning when Bigg Boss used to play songs, Shehnaaz Gill was the first one to take her favorite dancing spot in front of the mirror in the washroom and won hearts with her dancing style. Recently, the hottie shared a TikTok video where she is seen flaunting her hot moves on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s song Tareefan. The song is from film Veere Di Wedding and featured Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania, and Sonam Kapoor.

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen wearing a simple black dress and no doubt she has set the Internet on fire with her breathtaking dance moves. Now, the video has come as a major shock for Shehnaaz Gill fans as after seeing her desi style of dancing in Bigg Boss, her Tareefan song has astonished them.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s TikTok here—

On the work front, after Bhula Dunga with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in her single opposite Jassie Gill. Reports reveal that the teaser of the song is likely to be out by next week. Moreover, the actors have shot for their portions from their homes and plan to shoot for the song properly after the lockdown gets lifted.

