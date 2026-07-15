Shehnaaz Gill Reacts To Dating Rumours With Raghav Juyal, Calls Him A ‘Very Good Friend’

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has responded to the latest round of speculation linking her with Raghav Juyal, choosing to steer clear of discussing her personal life while making one thing clear, he is a close friend. The rumours resurfaced after videos from a celebrity birthday party went viral last week. In the clips, Raghav was seen escorting and protecting Shehnaaz as they made their way through a crowd of photographers and fans. One moment, in which Shehnaaz briefly leaned on his shoulder while exiting the venue, quickly caught the internet’s attention and reignited dating rumours.

Here’s what Shehnaaz said

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz was asked directly about the speculation surrounding her relationship with Raghav. Instead of addressing the rumours, she smiled and replied, “No personal questions, please,” before shifting the conversation to Raghav’s upcoming film, Bhai Tera Star Hai.

Calling him a “very good friend,” Shehnaaz urged fans to support his first outing as a solo lead. “My friend’s film is releasing. Please support it. He is a very good friend, and it’s important that his film does well,” she said.

She also praised Raghav for building his career without industry backing. “He’s not from a film family. Whatever he has achieved is through his own hard work. Please go and watch his film,” she added.

How did the rumours begin?

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal first worked together in Salman Khan’s 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Since then, the two have often been spotted together at events, leading to recurring speculation about their relationship.

The rumours gained momentum during the film’s promotions when Salman Khan jokingly hinted at a possible romance between the two. His remark sparked widespread discussion on social media, with fans wondering if there was more than friendship between the co-stars.

Raghav Juyal had denied the rumours earlier

Raghav later dismissed the speculation, clarifying that Salman’s comments were made in jest. In an earlier interview with The Times of India, the actor said he and Shehnaaz were simply friends who had worked together on a film. “We acted together, that’s all. It’s natural for people to ask such questions, but we are not dating. I am single,” he had said.

While Shehnaaz has once again chosen not to discuss her personal life, her latest comments appear to reinforce what both actors have maintained over the past two years, that they share a close friendship, but have never publicly confirmed being in a relationship.