Shehnaaz Gill regrets participating in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge says guys irritated her more than impressing.

Though Punjab ki Katrina Kaif Shehnaaz Gill failed to win Bigg Boss 13, this won’t be wrong to say that she won millions of hearts and was the most entertaining contestant inside the house. From her radiant personality to her way of gaining attention, doing what she loves, and performing tasks with utmost honesty, Shehnaaz Gill showed her multiple sides yet all were praised by her fans. Towards the end of the show, Shehnaaz Gill’s bond with Sidharth Shukla and her confession for the TV actor on the national television became the talk of the town.

Just two days after Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra appeared in their Swaymvar show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about her experience of doing both the shows. Shehnaaz Gill added that she has become worldly-wise and mature after Bigg Boss and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Shehnaaz Gill added that though Bigg Boss was her dream and she enjoyed the show thoroughly, her heart wasn’t there in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. After some time, she started getting irritated from people around who were there to impress and please her. She then quoted that she regrets being a part of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Shehnaaz Gill also opened up about her equation with Sidharth Shukla and said that they are just friends and will remain the same in the future. She added that Sidharth Shukla has made her learn a lot of things and he is very protective of her. Moreover, both of them recently appeared in the music video Bhula Dunga, which garnered a lot of praise.

