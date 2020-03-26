Bhula Dena: Shehnaz has shared a picture in a cute pose to thank all her fans for success on the opening day of the first-ever music video with Siddharth Shukla. Have a look at her stunning photo.

Shehnaz Gill grabbed a lot of attention during the show Bigg Boss season 13. After that, she has been featured in Colours TV show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The actress was also known for her commendable chemistry with Bigg Boss season 13 winner Siddharth Shukla. They have recently seen together in a music video Bhula Dena. The couple also gained a lot of attention throughout the show, because of their unique bonding but there is no doubt that Shehnaaz Gill have ruled on the hearts of all the Indians.

Because of her different personality and her funny nature. The show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge didn’t work well on television also because of the coronavirus outbreak. The shooting of this show has been stopped also the show came into the controversy because of Shehnaz Gill’s confession for Siddharth Shukla. She admitted, she is in love with him and cannot think about anybody else.

Recently, Shehnaz has shared a picture in a cute pose to thank all her fans for success on the opening day of the first-ever music video with Siddharth Shukla Bhula Dena. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill break the records of all the Bigg Boss couple who have launched their music videos on YouTube. Till now fans have given them maximum attention and this is what the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif was expecting from her fans.

