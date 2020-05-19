On the ocassion of Shehbaz Badesha's birthday, Shehnaaz Gill has penned a heartfelt note for him. After Bigg Boss 13, the duo were seen together in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Shehnaaz Gill and Shehbaz Badesha are one of the most entertaining sibling duos of the small screen. While Shehnaaz carved a space for herself in audience’s heart with her chirpy and fun loving avatar in Bigg Boss 13, the entry of Shehbaz in one of the family episodes took everyone by a surprise. His humour and personality matched with Shehnaaz and the duo managed to give not just the housemates and Salman Khan but also the viewers a laughter fit. Their jodi was so loved that they were soon roped in for Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

On the occasion of Shehbaz’s birthday, Shehnaaz Gill has now penned a heartfelt note for him on her Instagram account. Sharing a picture of Shehbaz, the actress wrote that he is her brother, bodyguard and best friend. Soon after the comment section was flooded with birthday wishes for Shehbaz and appreciation for this sibling jodi.

In an earlier interview with a news portal, Shehbaz was all praises for Shehnaaz’s game in Bigg Boss 13 and her bond with Sidharth Shukla. Calling her an entertainer, Shehbaz said that Shehnaaz is her real self in the show and she is not pretending to be someone else. She was with Paras for the game but her friendship with Sidharth is real. They both share a great bond and it isn’t the same with Paras.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill has become an nationwide sensation after Bigg Boss 13. She not only featured in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge but also did two music videos namely Bhula Dunga alongside Sidharth Shukla and Keh Gayi Sorry alongside Jassie Gill.

