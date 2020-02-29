Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill recently shared a video where she is dedicating a song to Sidharth Shukla by changing the lyrics. Watch the video here–

Shehnaaz Gill, known as the biggest entertainer of Salman Khan’s show, still seems to enjoy the vibes of Bigg Boss 13 as recently, Shehnaaz Gill confessed her love for Sidharth Shukla by dedicating a song to him by changing the lyrics in her Instagram story. This will not be wrong to say that Shehnaaz Gill is still missing her Bigg Boss buddy Sidharth Shukla and recently, the duo was seen making headlines for their romantic dance performance at an award function.

Talking about their game inside the house, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were known for their cat and mouse relationship. With their fights, arguments, their teasing behaviour to romance, everything inside the house was well praised for their fans which also followed a hashtag SidNaaz on social media.

On the professional hand, Punjabi sensation Shehnaaz Gill is busy with her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge with Paras Chhabra, where she is busy getting pampered with all the male contestants who want to marry her.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s hilarious video here–

In the last episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Gautam Gulati entered the house and took a screening session of all the contestants including Shehnaaz Gill and solved certain misunderstandings which were quite necessary for the smooth running of the show.

