Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill bagged another show from colours tv. After Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill has been seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she was finding a perfect match for her but unfortunately, the show has been called off due to the coronavirus emergency. But the recent news is coming that Shehnaaz Gill bagged a new show from colours itself.

After receiving a lot of love and she has now become a popular celebrity. Because of her charming behaviour and because of her love and her popularity colours has given her an opportunity. In no time she has become favourite to many of us. Now, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen in the the popular dance show Dance Deewane. She is going to be the show host alongside Arjun Bijlani. Shehnaaz Gill is undoubtedly is a huge entertainer and she entertains people to know the end.

If it should make people laugh in Bigg Boss then she would be extremely mind-blowing in Dance Deewane being a host. Well, all her fans are super excited to see her but amid coronavirus and due to lockdown it can’t be said when the things will be resumed and the show will conduct the auditions. Mass gatherings are expected to be closed for a long period of time and things like audions on a national scale would be that easy in the near future.

Shehnaaz Gill always remains in headlines since the day she entered into Bigg Boss season 13 whether it is about her entertainment, her craziness, her flips, her happiness, he relationship with Sidharth Shukla or her attitude. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are also the most talked people of television these days and their fans just can’t keep calm.

