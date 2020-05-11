Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana have been most talked ladies of the television industry after their fight gets open into the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana have sorted things inside but it doesn't seem like that.

Bigg Boss fame Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill have become the talk of the town when their controversy came into limelight. Shehnaaz Gill who introduced herself as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif managed to win hearts in very little time inside the Bigg Boss house. She witnessed huge popularity for her being different but she got uncomfortable inside the Bigg Boss house when her professional competitor entered BB house. Shenaaz lost her temperament and reacted in an impulsive manner.

Well, Himanshi and Shehnaaz showed that they have finally sorted out and no grudges left for each at the end of the show but it does not seem like that. Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz are giving tough competition to each other on exclusive TikTok videos. Shehnaaz and Himanshi both have been indulged in making a video on TikTok and impressed the fans with their amazing videos.

Himanshi Khurana has also made a video to show her love for Asim Riaz, she shared a video in which she expressed how much she is missing her love and wanted to meet him soon. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have met in Bigg Boss and fell in love with each other since then they are together but the lockdown has created a difference.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana also showed how much they are unhappy with each other. As Himanshi Khurana got upset with Jessie Gill as he did a music sequence with Shehnaaz Gill without telling her. It seems to be an endless fight among Himanshi and Shehnaaz.

