Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill has no doubt won millions of hearts with her genuine personality and innocence on Bigg Boss 13. Though she failed to win the show, she reached the top three and became everyone’s favorite. Moreover, the hottie also garnered attention for her love story with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. From confessing her love for him on the national television to entertaining her fans with her pranks, Shehnaaz Gill became the most talked-about contestants in the house. Moreover, her brother Shehbaz, who entered the house as her connection, in the connection week also left no stone unturned to entertain the contestants.

Both sister and brother master in making everyone laugh with their witty jokes and innocence. Moreover, Shehbaz was also part of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and became quite popular in entertaining others. Now, there are reports that Shehbaz Gill has got an offer for a Punjabi film with Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant Mayur Verma. Recently, during an interview, Mayur Verma revealed that both of them are doing a Punjabi film together and will be seen in the role of villains.

Mayur then added that it is a sixty-day schedule and is produced by a known banner. Mayur also said that the shoot of the film will begin after the lockdown gets lifted and he is very happy for the project as he will be sharing the screen with his brother Shehbaz Gill.

Now, it will be quite exciting to see Mayur Verma and Shehbaz in the role of villains in a film. On the work front, Mayur Verma is best known for his role Bunny in Tv show Jeannie Aur Juju. Moreover, he has also appeared in Tv shows like Swaragini, Janbaaz Sindbad, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Emotional Atyachar, and many more. He also appeared in the film Zindagi Tumse in 2019.

