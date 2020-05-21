Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh, has been accused of rape. According to the media reports, Shehnaaz Gill’s father has raped a woman at gunpoint. Santok Singh aka Sukh Pradhan has also been booked by Punjab police in rape charges. As per the reports, a 40-year-old woman came to Santokh Singh’s house to meet his boyfriend Randhir Singh Sidhu, who stays at his place, with her friend.

Report stated that Sukh asked the lady to get in his car and said that he would take her to his boyfriend. Sukh took her near Rohi bridge and raped her at gunpoint. Later, he dropped her back to her friend’s place and threatened to kill if she disclosed anything about the incident or told the truth to anyone.

The incident took place on May 14 but FIR was lodged on May 19. Harpreet Kaur, the inspector said that the case has been filed against Santok Singh. The police have also searched Santok Singh’s house but he is absconding. The police has already started the investigation.

Revealing about the same subject in an interview, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz denied all these allegations. He added that yes the complaint has been filed but all these allegations are false. He said that the lady is trying to defame his father. He added that though his family is quite disturbed, they have enough proofs against the lady. He said that they have also arranged for the CCTV footage where the incident happened.

