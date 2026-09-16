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Home > Entertainment News > Shehnaaz Gill’s Terrifying Flight Experience Caught On Camera; Actress Seen Chanting ‘Waheguru’ During Turbulence – WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill’s Terrifying Flight Experience Caught On Camera; Actress Seen Chanting ‘Waheguru’ During Turbulence – WATCH

Shehnaaz Gill has shared a video capturing a frightening flight experience with her brother Shehbaz Badesha. The aircraft encountered severe turbulence before eventually landing safely in Mumbai, leaving the siblings visibly shaken.

Shehnaaz Gill Chants ‘Waheguru’ During Turbulence
Shehnaaz Gill Chants ‘Waheguru’ During Turbulence

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 17:58 IST

Shehnaaz Gill has given fans a glimpse of a frightening moment she experienced while travelling with her brother Shehbaz Badesha. The actor shared a video from the flight on Tuesday, showing the tense moments as the aircraft encountered severe turbulence.

The clip has since gone viral, with Shehnaaz and Shehbaz seen trying to keep calm as the flight moved through the turbulent conditions.

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Shehnaaz Gill Chants ‘Waheguru’ During Turbulence

In the video, Shehnaaz can be heard repeatedly chanting, “Waheguru, Waheguru,” as the situation inside the aircraft becomes tense. Her brother is also seen reacting nervously, while the passengers wait for the flight to stabilise. As the aircraft begins its descent, Shehnaaz appears anxious about the landing. The flight eventually touches down safely in Mumbai, bringing relief after the frightening episode. Reports have not established where the siblings boarded the flight.

The video offers a candid look at the kind of unexpected situation passengers can face during air travel, with Shehnaaz choosing to share the experience with her followers rather than keeping the incident private.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s Viral Video

Shehnaaz Gill Had Another Scare On Ishqnama Set

This is not the first time Shehnaaz has recently found herself at the centre of a frightening behind-the-scenes moment. In August, the actor shared a video from the sets of her Punjabi project Ishqnama, in which her nose ring accidentally slipped into her mouth while she was running during a scene. She was seen coughing after the mishap, while co-star Saurabh Sachdeva stepped in and patted her back.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Latest Film Release

On the work front, Shehnaaz recently appeared alongside Gippy Grewal in Singh vs Kaur 2. Directed by Navaniat Singh, the Punjabi romantic comedy was released worldwide on September 11, 2026. The film also features Prince Kanwaljit Singh and Raghveer Boli. 

The film is a standalone sequel to the 2013 Singh vs Kaur and combines romance, comedy and action around its central characters.

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Shehnaaz Gill’s Terrifying Flight Experience Caught On Camera; Actress Seen Chanting ‘Waheguru’ During Turbulence – WATCH
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Shehnaaz Gill’s Terrifying Flight Experience Caught On Camera; Actress Seen Chanting ‘Waheguru’ During Turbulence – WATCH
Shehnaaz Gill’s Terrifying Flight Experience Caught On Camera; Actress Seen Chanting ‘Waheguru’ During Turbulence – WATCH
Shehnaaz Gill’s Terrifying Flight Experience Caught On Camera; Actress Seen Chanting ‘Waheguru’ During Turbulence – WATCH
Shehnaaz Gill’s Terrifying Flight Experience Caught On Camera; Actress Seen Chanting ‘Waheguru’ During Turbulence – WATCH
Shehnaaz Gill’s Terrifying Flight Experience Caught On Camera; Actress Seen Chanting ‘Waheguru’ During Turbulence – WATCH

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