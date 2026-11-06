Shehzad Poonawalla Wins Rise And Fall 2, Takes Home Rs 35 Lakh; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Finishes Runner-Up

The winner of Rise And Fall Season 2 is Shehzad Poonawalla, who will be bagging the Rs 35 lakh prize money along with the trophy. The reality TV show ended its second season with the finale being held on November 6 and actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the first runner-up whereas Gautam Gulati won the third place on the show.

The second season was hosted by former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, wherein participants came from the world of television and entertainment. In the end, after all the tasks, alliances, rivalries, and shifting power dynamics, Shehzad made it to the top position. In addition to that, Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel ended up in fourth and fifth positions respectively.

How Did Shehzad Poonawalla Win Rise And Fall 2?

His path to the finale stage was aided by his excellent performance in the Ticket to Finale task, which contributed to his entry as a finalist in the show. He performed the task alongside Rishabh Jaiswal against the duo of Karan Patel and Jashwanth Bopanna. Shehzad and Rishabh completed the task within a period of 23 minutes and 46 seconds, compared to their opponents who took 35 minutes and 38 seconds to complete the task.

Through his victory, Shehzad was crowned the first finalist of the season. The contestant also won the second Ultimate Ruler of the reality show. The contestant had several confrontations with contestants along the way, including his initial hostility towards Swara Bhasker that finally turned into friendship, and his physical fight with Siwet Tomar. Siwet got disqualified from the show.

How Much Prize Money Did Shehzad Poonawalla Win?

Along with the Rise And Fall 2 trophy, Shehzad took home Rs 35 lakh in prize money.

After his victory, he announced his intention to donate the entire winning amount to the Chief Minister’s relief fund for states affected by floods. The announcement added a humanitarian dimension to his win, although the completion of the donation would need separate confirmation.

Who Were The Top Five Contestants Of Rise And Fall 2?

The season ended with Shehzad Poonawalla at the top, followed by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gautam Gulati.

The final five positions were:

Shehzad Poonawalla: Winner Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: First runner-up Gautam Gulati: Third place Swara Bhasker: Fourth place Karan Patel: Fifth place

With Shehzad lifting the trophy, the second season of Rise And Fall has concluded after a run marked by shifting alliances, heated confrontations and competitive tasks.

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