Bollywood actor Sridevi has been honoured with the Best Actress Award posthumously at National Award 2018 for her incredible performance in Mom. At the award ceremony, Jury Chief Shekhar Kapur had confessed that he had requested his fellow jury members to not to give the award to Sridevi. He added the members used to take a vote again and again but it always came down to Sridevi. “The best actress is Sridevi for Mom and I promise you it is not my relationship with her. Every morning when I came here, I would ask everyone to vote once again. I would look at all the actors, talk about them and I would say, ‘there should be not Sridevi, not Sridevi’,” Shekhar said.

He further added, “We used take a vote and it always came back to Sridevi. It was me who fought that it shouldn’t be Sridevi. We are all emotionally involved with Sridevi. I used to say, ‘don’t give her an award because she died, it is unfair on the other girls’. They have also worked hard for 10-12 years, they too have a career.” After the announcement, Mom’s director Ravi Udyawar reacted to her win and said, “Wow, she deserves it. I’m really happy it’s a great news for me because it was our film. She had done a fabulous job. We all are missing her now.”

In a public statement, Boney, Khushi and Jahnvi Kapoor also extended their vote of thanks for the jury and said, “We are overjoyed to know that the Jury has conferred the Best Actor Award to Sridevi for her performance in ‘MOM’. It’s a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a Super Actor but a Super Wife and a Super Mom. Its time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on. We thank the Government of India, the Hon’ble Jury Members for this honour. We also take this opportunity to thank all our friends, her fans who have been sending us congratulatory messages.”

