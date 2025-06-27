Live Tv
Shekhar Suman Asks Diljit Dosanjh To Apologise Over Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy: We Need To Be Very Cautious

Shekhar Suman reacts to Diljit Dosanjh casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, amid outrage post-Pahalgam attack. He urges caution in Indo-Pak collaborations and sees the film's India release block as a respectful move. Also teases his new play and Netflix film.

Shekhar Suman and Diljit Dosanjh
Shekhar Suman and Diljit Dosanjh

Last Updated: June 27, 2025 15:27:19 IST

Shekhar Suman’s got a few things to say about the whole Diljit Dosanjh–Hania Aamir drama blowing up over Sardaar Ji 3. And, yeah, he’s not mincing words.

After the tragic Pahalgam attack that left 26 Indians dead, Shekhar’s saying—look, any professional or cultural collab with Pakistan right now? Maybe not the best idea. 

Diljit cast a Pakistani actor—Hania Aamir—in the new movie, and Shekhar, talking to Hindustan Times, admitted he didn’t know all the nitty-gritty. “All I know is Diljit acted with a Pakistani actor, and he says the Pahalgam incident hadn’t happened yet.”

That’s about where his background information ends. But he’s clear on one thing: these days, you gotta be super careful, especially with anything tied to Pakistan. 

What did Shekhar Suman say? 

Shekhar’s take? Even if Diljit didn’t mean any harm, he should probably just own it, say sorry, and move on. “If you’ve done something wrong, even by accident, just say, ‘Hey, sorry, didn’t know, won’t do it again.’ Wouldn’t kill anyone to be gracious for once.”

He didn’t stop there. Shekhar also called out Pakistani artists for running their mouths about India, saying maybe it’s best to hit pause on working with them, at least until the two countries can have a grown-up conversation.

What is the controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3?

And about Sardaar Ji 3 not getting released in India? Shekhar actually thinks that’s a solid move. Says it’s basically an apology in itself—a show of respect, maybe even patriotism. “The film not releasing here? That’s enough. That says, ‘Hey, I get where you’re coming from, and I’m with you.’” Guess that’s what passes for diplomacy these days.

On a side note, Shekhar’s keeping busy—he’s playing Sahir Ludhianvi in the play Ek Mulaqat (all about that messy love story with Amrita Pritam), currently in Mumbai and heading to Delhi soon. Oh, and he’s got a Netflix film dropping, Reporting Live, with Parineeti Chopra, Amol Palekar, and Adil Hussain.

