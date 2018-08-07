Travel influencer, Shenaz Treasury has been breaking the internet with her travel posts and photos. Recently, the actor posted a picture from Geneva, Switzerland and was shimmering in the black skimpy bikini. Here's take a look on the temperature soaring picture of Shenaz Treasury:

Model-VJ-actor Shenaz Treasury owns one of the most unbeatable Instagram profile. Through the eye of her Instagram handle, the actor lives the life that most of us envy to lead. Travel influencer, Shenaz has been breaking the internet with her travel posts and photos. Recently, the actor posted a picture from Geneva, Switzerland and was shimmering in the black skimpy bikini. Standing on a yacht holding a glass of champagne, the beauty is beaming with excitement and we can totally feel her.

Besides this, the actor was also seen taking the Kiki challenge and gave it a bit twist. Wearing a mustard coloured short dress, the actor was looking super cute while performing the challenge. With this, she also left a message that you can also miss your train while being too busy with the challenge.

ALSO READ: Nepotism exists, we live in a classist society, says Shenaz Treasury

Shenaz made her Bollywood debut with the movie Ishq Vishk opposite to Shahid Kapoor. She was also a part of recently released Kaalakaandi and Delhi Belly.

These are just a few photos from her profile and her Instagram account contains a lot more such pictures, which will make you pack your bags and board a flight to an adventurous journey around the globe. Shenaz has almost travelled across the world and could be an inspiration for most of us seeking an inspiration to kick-start their journey that is away from the daily hustle-bustle.

And, if these pictures were not enough to ignite the traveller inside you, then take a look on these too. Maybe these can help you!

