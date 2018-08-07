Model-VJ-actor Shenaz Treasury owns one of the most unbeatable Instagram profile. Through the eye of her Instagram handle, the actor lives the life that most of us envy to lead. Travel influencer, Shenaz has been breaking the internet with her travel posts and photos. Recently, the actor posted a picture from Geneva, Switzerland and was shimmering in the black skimpy bikini. Standing on a yacht holding a glass of champagne, the beauty is beaming with excitement and we can totally feel her.
Also, it is not the only picture on her Instagram profile that is worth gazing, but the entire profile is stocked with such amazing pictures. Here’s take a look on the temperature soaring picture of Shenaz Treasury:
🎁 Giveaway and Contest alert!!! 🤗❤️ From Home Accesories to Vacations to the Camera I started my vlogging with – ( it's a sony 🙂 So stay tuned- starting tomorrow we have contests galore on this page ❤️ and thank you for being so kind and supportive- I wouldn't be traveling the world without your love and inspiration ❤️🎁
Besides this, the actor was also seen taking the Kiki challenge and gave it a bit twist. Wearing a mustard coloured short dress, the actor was looking super cute while performing the challenge. With this, she also left a message that you can also miss your train while being too busy with the challenge.
When you're too busy doing the Kiki Challenge
Shenaz made her Bollywood debut with the movie Ishq Vishk opposite to Shahid Kapoor. She was also a part of recently released Kaalakaandi and Delhi Belly.
Go to FABgetaways.com/ @fabgetaways_ to book your next getaway.
Name the huge sky scraper in the background . 😃 Good afternoon Dubai ☀️ So close to home, the perfect weekend getaway ❤️ Yes its Hot As Hell but if you're at the @shangrila_dubai like me in your bathing suit, you're cool as ice 😅😎;) buzzing vibe here Hello Dubai 💃🏾🕺
How's this for Monday Motivation? ❤️🌴 attention honeymoon seekers : If you're a couple and looking for some alone time on a quiet but very luxurious island with a rich marine life surrounding you- this is the 🌴 island for you @kandolhu ❤️🌴🌊 ❤️ 🇲🇻 best snorkeling ever! And the rooms are equipped with GoPros and IPads -the outdoor jacuzzi and pool on deck surrounded by the ocean is the highlight ❤️👌🏾💋
These are just a few photos from her profile and her Instagram account contains a lot more such pictures, which will make you pack your bags and board a flight to an adventurous journey around the globe. Shenaz has almost travelled across the world and could be an inspiration for most of us seeking an inspiration to kick-start their journey that is away from the daily hustle-bustle.
And, if these pictures were not enough to ignite the traveller inside you, then take a look on these too. Maybe these can help you!
Happy New Year! 🎈 Going to the beach 🏖 always renews my energy and I like to approach the new year in the same way with a restored sense of hope, optimism and curiosity as I step into 2018! I dedicate my year to my travel vlogs❤️💃🏾🍅 What are your new year rituals? What do you dedicate your year to?
Good morning from snowy winter wonderland ❄️ ⛄️ ❄️ I spent my growing up years going to bali, thailand and goa for Xmas and New Years. Are you a beach Christmas person or a snowy Christmas person? This year it's Snow White Christmas for me ❄️
Life is better in a 👙 😀❤️ Vlog 2 from the Villingili Island in the Maldives is live!!! Here is the teaser. Check it out on my youtube page now. Link in my profile ❤️🌎
So excited to announce that Part 1 of my Maldives Vlog is Live on Youtube. Go to youtube for full video. ♥️ hope you enjoy it. Watch and write comments. Link in my profile!